Deputy PM inspects storm preparedness in Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng

HƯNG YÊN — A Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà inspected storm preparedness measures in the northern province of Hưng Yên on Monday.

The Deputy PM visited key sites, including the Tân Sơn Fishing Port anchorage area in Thái Thụy Commune and the Mai Diêm flood control pumping station at the Liên Hà Thái Industrial Park. Listening to a briefing from local authorities on the province’s response efforts to Storm Wipha, the third of its kind entering the East Sea this year, he commended the proactive and well-coordinated preparedness measures undertaken so far.

The official instructed Hưng Yên authorities to continue maintaining strict on-duty regimes, ensuring that all response plans are ready for deployment. He underscored the importance of timely and accurate communication with the public on the evolving natural disaster situation, as well as on safety measures and response techniques, so that residents can stay proactive in protecting themselves.

He also urged local forces to actively coordinate and effectively handle any arising situations to minimise the storm’s impacts and ensure the safety of people, property, and businesses.

The Deputy PM further directed the province to immediately review high-risk areas that may be vulnerable to the storm’s effects.

Hưng Yên currently has a total of 1,132 vessels with 3,241 crew members. As of now, all vessels and personnel have taken safe shelter.

According to forecasts, the locality will be directly affected by Storm Wipha. From the night of July 21, offshore winds are expected to intensify to levels 6-7, later reaching levels 9-10, with gusts up to level 11-12. Sea waves are predicted to reach 3-4 metres in height, with rough seas expected. Between July 21 and 23, Hưng Yên is forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with precipitation ranging from 200-300 mm and even exceeding 300 mm in some places.

Also on the same day, Deputy PM Hà conducted an on-site inspection of Storm Wipha preparedness at Ngọc Hải fishing port in Đồ Sơn Ward, the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

Local authorities reported that as of now, 100 per cent of vessels have been safely relocated to storm shelters. The ward has completed a full review and deployed sufficient personnel, equipment, and materials in readiness for the storm.

The Deputy PM instructed Hải Phòng to race against time, intensify public awareness campaigns, and encourage residents to strictly follow storm preparedness guidelines. He particularly stressed the need to mobilise all available forces, including the military and police, to evacuate residents from high-risk areas, ensuring absolute safety for both people and property.

He further emphasised the importance of safeguarding the dyke system, especially at 75 key vulnerable points. — VNS