Wipha causes widespread damage in Lâm Đồng Province

LÂM ĐỒNG — Heavy rains and strong winds brought by Storm Wipha have caused widespread damage in Lâm Đồng Province.

At around 1:30pm on July 20 a large tree was felled by winds on National Highway 20 in 3 Bảo Lộc Ward.

A five-seater car travelling from Lâm Đồng to HCM City was struck by the tree, but luckily the occupant escaped unharmed.

The incident blocked traffic in the area. Officers from the Mađaguôi traffic police station were dispatched to the scene to assist the driver and regulate traffic.

At other places in Lâm Đồng Province too, strong winds toppled trees and electricity poles and damaged the roofs of houses.

Several wards in Đà Lạt such as Xuân Hương, Lâm Viên and Cam Ly experienced power outages.

Similar incidents also occurred in the southern parts of the province and other areas.

Local authorities are warning the public to prepare against the storm.

Wipha (Storm No. 3) entered the East Sea on the morning of July 19.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from July 21 to 23 the storm will affect Hải Phòng City and the provinces of Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, and Thanh Hóa, bringing heavy rains and posing a high risk of flash floods and landslides. — VNS