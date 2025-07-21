PM attends ceremony held for martyrs in An Giang, stressing tradition of gratitude

AN GIANG — Search and repatriation efforts of fallen soldiers demonstrate the country’s tradition of respect and responsibility for past generations, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính as he attended a ceremony for martyrs in Dốc Bà Đắc Cemetery in Thới Sơn Ward, An Giang Province.

Their work demonstrated heartfelt respect and responsibility for past generations, he said.

The memorial and funeral services on Monday were held for 81 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Việt Nam and Cambodia for national freedom and independence, as well as international peace.

One of them was handed over to their family for burial in their hometown, while the other 80 laid to rest in Dốc Bà Đắc Cemetery and remain unidentified.

Delivering an eulogy at the ceremony, An Giang Province’s Party Secretary Nguyễn Tiến Hải said that 2,141 sets of remains of martyrs had been recovered in Cambodia since 2001, of which 251 had been identified.

During the 2024-25 dry season, 56 sets of remains were collected from 42 search sites.

Addressing the event, PM Chính said that the ceremony took place as the country was actively implementing major strategic tasks to achieve its development goals, in addition to important national celebrations such as the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2), the August Revolution, and the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Forces (August 19).

The independence, freedom and happiness Vietnamese citizens enjoy today were built on the sacrifice of countless heroes, martyrs, wounded soldiers and civilians, he said, adding that even now, the country continued to suffer the lingering war consequences such as unexploded ordnance and Agent Orange (AO).

The Government leader called on Party committees, authorities, the people, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other social and political organisations to unite and strive for sustainable national development, ushering in a new era of prosperity and growth that is worthy of their sacrifice.

Following the ceremony, PM Chính visited the search and repatriation teams of Military Zone 9 and praised them for their unwavering efforts.

The PM said he was moved to learn that despite limited information, dangerous terrain, harsh weather and geographical changes, the teams had shown determination and perseverance to fulfil their mission.

He noted that during past wars and international missions, over 1.2 million Vietnamese soldiers laid down their lives, with more than 300,000 still lacking complete identification.

Việt Nam currently counted about 850,000 wounded and sick veterans, over 132,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers who lost their children in the wars, and more than 300,000 people affected by AO/dioxin.

The Party and State attached great importance to the search and repatriation of martyr remains, PM Chính said, explaining that this was a responsibility of all levels of government, the military and the political system, reflecting the nation’s tradition of gratitude.

The PM also offered sympathy to the families of martyrs who had long awaited the return of their loved ones, adding that the Party and State would make utmost efforts to advance the search and identification of remains.

To improve the effectiveness of this mission, he urged local authorities and the steering committees in charge to thoroughly implement Party guidelines, coordinate across sectors, and mobilise all resources.

Efforts should also be made to collect information on burial sites from former soldiers and people in remote areas, in addition to applying technology in identifying remains and decoding troop symbols.

PM Chính stressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation, particularly with Cambodian authorities and people, to facilitate searches abroad. People's diplomacy should also be used to gather support and information.

He also encouraged cooperation in searching for and repatriating the remains of missing foreign soldiers, which demonstrates Việt Nam’s humanitarian values and helps heal the wounds of war.

Another focus would be to improve the welfare and morale of those carrying out this mission, ensuring they receive proper policies and timely recognition for outstanding work, to foster their motivation to continue their meaningful tasks.

PM Chính expressed confidence that with a strong tradition of sympathy, gratitude and collective will, their results would continue to bring comfort to the families of the fallen soldiers, who gave their lives for the nation. — VNS