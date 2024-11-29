AEON 1% Club Foundation grants scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese students

HÀ NỘI — The AEON 1% Club Foundation granted scholarships to 54 Vietnamese university students for their outstanding study results at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The AEON 1% Club Foundation Scholarship was an allowance-based scholarship for university students in various Asian countries and self-financed Asian students studying in Japan.

With a total value of VNĐ1 billion, the scholarship was granted to outstanding students of three universities in Hà Nội, including VNU University of Social Sciences and Humanities Hanoi, the Hanoi Foreign Trade University and the Vietnam National University of Agriculture.

The activity is under the framework of the programme "Promotion of Friendship with Foreign Countries " which provides scholarships for students of Asian countries or Asian students currently studying in Japan. It was started in 2006 in the hope that scholarship students achieve their future dreams, always pioneer in their expertise after graduation, and strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and other countries in the region.

Established in 1989 in Japan, the AEON 1% Club Foundation focuses on projects revolving around three main themes: Sound Development of the Next Generation, Promotion of Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Sustainable Development of Regional Communities.

By the end of 2023, the foundation has granted scholarships to more than 8,000 university students of Asian countries from 38 universities in seven countries including Việt Nam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, China and Japan.

In Việt Nam, the AEON 1% Club Foundation has granted scholarships to nearly 1,400 university students in Hà Nội and HCM City since 2011. — VNS