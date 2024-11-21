Aeon Mall to be built in Cần Thơ City

CẦN THƠ — The vice chair of the People's Committee of Cần Thơ City has signed a decision approving the construction of Aeon Mall Cần Thơ, a shopping centre project worth VNĐ5.4 trillion (US$212.5 million).

The complex will be built in the Bình Nhựt area in Long Hòa Ward, Bình Thủy District, with a total floor area of 195,073 square metres, excluding the basement.

Hoa Lâm Cần Thơ Development Investment Joint Stock Company will be the investor of the project.

Of the total investment capital, the investor is contributing VNĐ1.08 trillion ($42.5 million), while VNĐ4.32 trillion ($170 million) will come from other sources.

The construction will be divided into two phases. In phase 1, a shopping centre with a floor area of nearly 114 square metres will be built. Phase 2 will see the construction of a second shopping centre and parking garage, with a total area of 81,152 square metres.

Phase 1 is expected to become operational within 36 months of the date the investment was approved. Phase 2 will be carried out within 10 years after the completion of Phase 1, depending on the local and regional economic situation.

The complex is expected to operate for 50 years, starting from the date the investment was approved.

The mall will include spaces for retail shops and booths as well as entertainment spaces, such as a food court and children's playgrounds.

Warehouses, conference rooms, and other facilities within the complex will also be available for lease and sublease. — VNS