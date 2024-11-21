SABECO launches beer research and development centre to elevate Việt Nam’s beverage industry to global standards

HCM CITY — The Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Wednesday officially inaugurated the cutting-edge SABECO Beer Research and Development Centre (SRC).

The event marked a bold movement in the company’s journey towards sustainability through product innovation and technological mastery, contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s beer industry and reaffirming the value of Vietnamese brands on the international stage.

Driven by a deep-seated passion for brewing excellence, generations of SABECO technicians and artisans have envisioned a future where Vietnamese beverages stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's finest. The idea for the SRC project arose from practical needs that continuous innovation is essential to meet the ever-evolving demands of a dynamic market and constantly changing consumer preferences.

SABECO has long recognised that a robust and dedicated R&D infrastructure is crucial for pushing the boundaries of brewing science by an in-depth beer research and development system to innovate technology, research new materials and processes, and improve and produce new beers that align with Vietnamese culinary culture and tastes.

To prepare for this ambitious undertaking, SABECO sent numerous technical staff members to participate in Brewmaster training courses in Germany – the heart of global brewing expertise – to enhance their knowledge and gain experience.

The SRC represents a pivotal step in SABECO’s strategy to enhance production capabilities and deliver world-class beer products, expanding the brand’s presence in international markets.

With the desire to fully master beer production technology and processes, including the most specialised and unique ones, the SABECO team collaborated with major domestic and international partners for nine months to build machinery and install the entire production line using the world's most advanced technology.

Located at the Nguyễn Chí Thanh Brewery, the birthplace of the Bia Saigon brand since 1875, the SRC is designed as a fully automated miniature brewery, equipped with complete production capabilities.

This allows brewing experts to research and experiment with new recipes and processes before transferring them to 26 breweries nationwide.

At the inauguration ceremony, Lâm Du An, Deputy General Director of SABECO in charge of Technology and Production, highlighted the rich experience of SABECO’s brewmasters, passed down through generations, who have been trained at leading global institutions and deeply understand both Vietnamese consumer preferences and market trends, yet they previously lacked the resources to fully unleash their creativity.

“The establishment of SRC will be the perfect place for them to create more new recipes with thorough processes and efficiency, bringing consumers high-quality beverage products and thereby realizing the dream of developing the Vietnamese beverage industry to world-class levels,” An said.

Lester Tan, SABECO CEO, said: “The launch of the SRC demonstrates SABECO’s commitment to continuous innovation and the application of advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. We drive sustainable growth by optimising resource management, nurturing a highly skilled workforce, and delivering high-quality products. Through our achievements, SABECO is committed to generating positive value for the company, our shareholders, and partners across our value chain.”

As the oldest brewer in Việt Nam with nearly 150 years of brewing history and nationally-acclaimed brands Bia Saigon and 333, SABECO operates 26 breweries and 11 trading subsidiaries, supported by a distribution network of more than 200.000 retailers nationwide.

As a leading corporation in Việt Nam, SABECO is committed to bringing positive values to SABECO and stakeholders while supporting community development through our performance, people, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. — VNS