Keeping it real

Hundreds of thousands of counterfeit products have been sold on the market for many years, including fake food and drugs. Now, Việt Nam is stepping up inspections and enforcement to curb these violations, sending a clear message that they are ready to combat counterfeits!
Local investor Sài Gòn - Đà Nẵng Investment joint stock company (SDN) has started construction on the Hòa Nhơn Industrial Park, located on 24.75ha with an investment of VNĐ285 billion (US$11 million), the very first item for the approved Industrial Support Complex in the city’s master plan for 2021-2030.
Among 72 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam over this the period, Sweden emerged as the third largest investor, with a total investment of $1 billion or 10.8 per cent of newly registered FDI, coming after only Singapore and China.
The proposal was made in VAFI's comments on a draft decree amending and supplementing Decree 126/2020/NĐ-CP detailing a number of articles of the Law on Tax Administration and the Draft Law on Personal Income Tax.
The meetings of the Việt Nam – UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) Trade Committee have delivered positive outcomes, helping to strengthen bilateral economic ties, resolve trade barriers, and create a more favourable business environment for enterprises from both countries.
The investigation is being carried out on suspicion that these products used aluminum foil manufactured in China then completed in third countries to circumventing the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on aluminum containers from China.
The northern province remains a magnet for both domestic and foreign investors, particularly in the field of electronic component manufacturing, where several new and expanded FDI projects have come into operation.