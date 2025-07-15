Politics & Law
Economy

Keeping it real

July 15, 2025 - 19:10
Hundreds of thousands of counterfeit products have been sold on the market for many years, including fake food and drugs. Now, Việt Nam is stepping up inspections and enforcement to curb these violations, sending a clear message that they are ready to combat counterfeits!

Economy

Construction starts on Hòa Nhơn Industrial Park

Local investor Sài Gòn - Đà Nẵng Investment joint stock company (SDN) has started construction on the Hòa Nhơn Industrial Park, located on 24.75ha with an investment of VNĐ285 billion (US$11 million), the very first item for the approved Industrial Support Complex in the city’s master plan for 2021-2030.
Economy

Việt Nam, UK boost economic, trade ties

The meetings of the Việt Nam – UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) Trade Committee have delivered positive outcomes, helping to strengthen bilateral economic ties, resolve trade barriers, and create a more favourable business environment for enterprises from both countries.

