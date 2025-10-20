Yango Ads co-operates with Đà Nẵng to attract CIS travellers in 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG -- Yango Ads, an AdTech platform of Yango Group, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre to strengthen co-operation in digital communication and market development.

The partnership focuses on attracting more travellers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia - with the shared goal of increasing visitor arrivals to Đà Nẵng in 2026.

Through this partnership, Đà Nẵng will leverage Yango Ads’ advanced advertising technology to target CIS audiences more efficiently, ensuring that marketing investments lead to tangible outcomes in both awareness and conversion.

Under the newly signed MOU, Yango Ads and the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre will work together to design data-driven digital campaigns, conduct audience insight research, and implement performance-based marketing initiatives to promote Đà Nẵng across the CIS region. The collaboration aims to create a seamless connection between online inspiration and real-world travel decisions, ensuring that Đà Nẵng’s brand resonates with potential visitors long before they book their trips.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thắm, director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre, shared: “Đà Nẵng has always been a city that values ​​innovation and new partnership opportunities in destination promotion. As the global tourism trend flourishes, digital technology becomes essential in reaching and inspiring new customer segments. The cooperation with Yango Ads aims to apply data and modern advertising technology to enhance the visibility of Đà Nẵng's image, bringing the city closer to tourists in the CIS region, thereby contributing to promoting the number of visitors from this market to Đà Nẵng in the upcoming period."

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Đà Nẵng’s tourism strategy, highlighting how data-driven advertising and AdTech innovation can play a vital role in positioning the city as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations for international travellers.

The CIS travel market has become one of the most dynamic and fast-recovering outbound segments globally. With growing disposable income, an expanding middle class, and a rising interest in Southeast Asia, travellers from this region are increasingly seeking new destinations offering natural beauty, warm hospitality, and cultural experiences - all of which Đà Nẵng delivers.

Over the past few years, Đà Nẵng has seen increasing flight connectivity and brand awareness among CIS travelers, signalling untapped potential for sustained growth. However, effectively reaching and converting these audiences requires digital precision - understanding travel intent, preferred content formats, and booking behaviour. – VNS