State budget revenue exceeds 2025 estimate

HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue as of October 16 reached more than VNĐ2 quadrillion (US$76 billion), surpassing the estimate for the whole of 2025 by 2.35 per cent, according to a report from the State Treasury of Vietnam.

Of this, domestic revenue, excluding crude oil, contributed more than VNĐ1.72 quadrillion, exceeding the estimate by 3.31 per cent, while revenue from import-export reached VNĐ249.22 trillion, exceeding the estimate by 6.05 per cent after deducting VAT refunds. Revenue from crude oil totalled VNĐ39.04 trillion, equal to 73.38 per cent of the estimate.

Notably, the State Treasury of Vietnam has continued this year to expand coordination of electronic bilateral collection and payment with 20 major commercial banks, including VietinBank, BIDV, Vietcombank, Agribank, MB, VPBank, Techcombank, SHB, LPBank, SeABank, HDBank and TPBank. This has helped to concentrate budget revenue quickly, reduce the use of cash, and make processes more convenient for taxpayers. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, the State Treasury of Vietnam had opened 2,594 accounts at banks, including 1,761 collection accounts and 833 payment accounts.

Meanwhile, State budget expenditures up to October 15 recorded total regular expenditure of more than VNĐ1.2 quadrillion, equivalent to 77.8 per cent of the annual estimate, and total investment expenditure of VNĐ419.98 trillion, equal to 49.3 per cent of the capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Regarding capital raising, the State Treasury of Vietnamco-ordinated with the Ministry of Finance to issue government bonds to meet the central budget’s capital needs, ensuring safety and efficiency. As of October 15, the total issuance volume reached VNĐ268.11 trillion, equivalent to 53.6 per cent of the annual plan. The average issuance term is 9.91 years, the average interest rate is 3.04 per cent per year, and the average portfolio maturity is 8.67 years. — BIZHUB/VNS