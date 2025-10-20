VN eyes annual GDP growth at least 10 per cent in 2026-30

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is aiming for an average annual growth rate of at least 10 per cent between 2026 and 2030, according to a new directive from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the socio-economic development plan for the next five-year period.

Directive No 31 requires that the targets set for 2026-30 must be clear, feasible and compliant with the 2021-30 national development strategy.

The plan focuses on restructuring the economy, accelerating industrialisation and modernisation, promoting science, technology innovation and digital transformation as key growth drivers, and maintaining macroeconomic stability while controlling inflation.

The directive identifies the private sector as a key pillar for growth and innovation, calling for support to promote the development of regionally and globally competitive private groups and small and medium sized enterprises.

Việt Nam also plans to invest in high-quality human resources development to meet international standards and the requirements of strategic industries, focusing on digital skills, foreign languages and STEM.

Infrastructure development remains a top priority, including the North-South expressway, key seaports and airports, urban railways in Hà Nội and HCM City, and two nuclear power plants in Ninh Thuận. — VNS