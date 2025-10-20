VN's import of automobile parts up by 8.7%

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s demand for automobile parts is racing ahead, with import spending in the first nine months of 2025 surpassing US$4.1 billion, a rise of more than 16 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Preliminary data showed that in September alone, enterprises imported various types of automobile parts and components worth $492 million, up 8.7 per cent from the previous month.

Vietnamese enterprises sourced these items from a wide range of markets, mainly from China with $236 million, up 25.5 per cent from the previous month; from the Republic of Korea with $59.6 million, down 5.4 per cent; from Thailand with $59.5 million, down 8.1 per cent; from Japan with $47 million, down 13 per cent; from India with $26.1 million, down 13.3 per cent; and from Indonesia with $25.9 million, up 19.3 per cent from the previous month.

Overall, imports of automobile parts and components from these six markets reached $454.5 million, up 7.7 per cent from the previous month and accounting for 92.4 per cent of the total import value of automobile parts and components into Việt Nam in the month.

In total, during the first nine months of 2025, the import value of automobile parts and components reached $4.11 billion, up 21.6 per cent (equivalent to an increase of $729 million) compared with the same period last year. —VNS