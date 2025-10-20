Vinamilk joins top 5% strongest global brands with AAA+ rating

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has made history by surpassing 90 points in the Brand Strength Index (BSI) and earning the prestigious AAA+ rating from Brand Finance – the highest level of brand strength in the world.

This achievement places Vinamilk ahead of the world’s three most valuable dairy brands in terms of brand strength, ranks it third globally in the dairy sector, and officially positions it among the top 5 per cent of strongest brands worldwide. With this milestone, Vinamilk has also been selected to appear in Brand Finance’s global 'Spotlight' feature, which recognises standout brands in each market.

According to Brand Finance – the independent brand valuation consultancy monitoring around 6,000 brands in 40 countries – the Brand Strength Index evaluates awareness, loyalty, profitability, marketing effectiveness and sustainability strategy. An AAA+ rating signifies exceptional internal strength and the ability to drive business growth, expand across sectors, license the brand into new industries and maintain a strong reputation internationally. It is a level reached by fewer than 5 per cent of global brands.

Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Brand Finance Alex Haigh said Vinamilk’s brand strength has risen notably as the company expands its international presence and fully integrates its new brand identity. He noted that Vinamilk is one of the rare brands capable of maintaining a strong reputation across any field in which it appears, a consistency that cements its AAA+ status.

Brand Finance also highlighted the growing role of Asia-Pacific in the global dairy industry. Although the region accounts for only 34.4 per cent of the global dairy market and holds just four of the top 10 most valuable dairy brands, it generates more than half of the total brand value in the top 10. Vinamilk has maintained its position among the top five most valuable dairy brands in APAC and top three in brand strength for six consecutive years, a rare accomplishment in a highly competitive and volatile market. It is also the only Vietnamese dairy company invited to join Brand Finance’s Spotlight segment this year.

Industry observers say Vinamilk’s rise reflects its ability to anticipate shifts in the regional dairy market. Health-focused innovation has become a key driver, and Vinamilk’s Green Farm High Protein product – Việt Nam’s first to apply ultrafiltration technology to create high-protein, low-fat, calcium-rich, lactose-free milk – was cited by Brand Finance as a model example of future-ready product development.

At the same time, Vinamilk has successfully rejuvenated its brand to connect with younger consumers. As Gen Z emerges as a key purchasing group, brands must not only sell products but also shape lifestyles.

Vinamilk has increased its presence on digital platforms, embraced short-form content on TikTok and Instagram Reels, partnered with influencers and engaged in user-generated challenges featuring simple recipes, healthy snacks and sustainable living. This shift is seen as crucial to maintaining long-term visibility on store shelves and across digital spaces.

Sustainability is also becoming a defining factor in brand power. While the movement has long been established in Europe and North America, it is still emerging in ASEAN.

Vinamilk has been an early mover, investing in circular economy practices and emissions reduction for more than a decade, with a commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The company currently operates two carbon-neutral factories and one certified carbon-neutral farm according to international standards. Brand Finance identified sustainability as one of the core reasons for the brand’s rising strength in recent years.

As Vinamilk continues to expand its global footprint, its success is seen as a symbol of Việt Nam’s growing presence on the world stage.

“When fewer than 5 per cent of global brands earn an AAA+ rating, Vinamilk’s achievement is not only a source of pride for the company but also a statement that Việt Nam now has brands strong enough to stand alongside the world’s best,” said Chief Marketing Officer of Vinamilk Nguyễn Quang Trí,.

Vinamilk’s story demonstrates how a Vietnamese brand can combine product innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development to build enduring global influence and reshape perceptions of the region’s potential in the process. — VNS