Hà Nội to host Vietnam Agricultural Week 2025

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Agricultural Week 2025 will take place at the Exhibition House in Hoàn Kiếm ward, Hà Nội from on October 24–25.

Organised by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event marks the first large-scale showcase of Vietnamese agricultural products held in the heart of the capital.

Featuring specialties from 34 provinces and cities, the exhibition highlights the diversity and richness of Việt Nam’s agriculture, from fresh produce and seafood to processed goods and iconic regional products. Visitors will have the chance to explore and taste “Made in Vietnam” items while learning about their journey from farms to dining tables.

A major attraction will be the display and sale of the largest sturgeon ever farmed in Lai Châu province, weighing nearly 50 kilograms after 15 years of cultivation, a symbol of the northern mountainous region’s aquaculture potential.

To engage younger audiences, the event will also feature livestream sales on TikTok Shop, with the participation of popular artists, singers, and influencers. These interactive sessions aim to bring Vietnamese farm products closer to consumers and promote a modern, digital image of the country’s agriculture.

Another highlight will be the launch of the Digital Agricultural Map, an online platform connecting producers, distributors, and consumers. The tool allows users to search for product origins, contact information, and production regions across Việt Nam.

The event’s street food zone will recreate the culinary essence of Việt Nam’s three regions, offering visitors an authentic taste of local cuisine in the lively setting of downtown Hà Nội.

According to Trần Hữu Linh, Director General of the Department, the event is more than a display of local produce, it is a bridge connecting production with consumption, boosting domestic trade, expanding e-commerce, and promoting the Vietnamese agricultural brand globally.

With its central location and rich lineup of activities, the event is expected to become a distinctive cultural and economic gathering that connects businesses, cooperatives, and farmers on the journey toward a modern and sustainable Vietnamese agriculture. — VNS