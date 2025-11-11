All five Vietnamese students get medals at World Young Physicists Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — All five Vietnamese students from Hà Nội excelled at the 2025 World Young Physicists Olympiad (WYPO), held recently in Indonesia, winning two silver and three bronze medals.

The WYPO, held by the Organising Centre for STEM Olympiad (OCSO), a non-profit organisation in the field of STEM development in the world, aimed at encouraging students to develop scientific thinking, experimental research skills, and the ability to apply physics knowledge to real-world situations.

This year’s competition took place on November 6-9, with the participation of students from various countries and territories, including Indonesia, Bolivia, Turkmenistan, the Philippines, Việt Nam, Thailand, Venezuela, Bangladesh, and Romania. It includes Category A for students in grades 7, 8, and 9, and Category B for students in grades 10, 11, and 12.

The Vietnamese team competed at Category A, consisting of five students from secondary schools in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Bá Tùng Lâm (from Hà Nội Star Primary and Secondary School), Nguyễn Khánh Ngọc (Phan Chu Trinh Secondary School), and Đỗ Lương Thùy Dương (Thanh Xuân Secondary School) won the silver medals.

Meanwhile, the bronze medals went to Hoàng Bảo Minh and Bùi Ngọc Bảo Linh, both from Thanh Xuân Secondary School. — VNA/VNS