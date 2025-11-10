Draft documents for 14th Party Congress spotlight Vietnamese intellectuals’ innovation and dedication

HÀ NỘI – Feedback on the draft documents to be submitted to the upcoming 14th National Party Congress has highlighted the role of science, technology, innovation, and sustainable resource management as key pillars for the country’s next development phase.

These elements are seen as strategic foundations to achieve rapid, sustainable growth and attain high-income, developed country status by 2045.

Professor Dr. Đào Xuân Học, President of the Vietnam Irrigation Association, stressed that sustainable development requires breakthroughs in management of resources, particularly water resources, which are crucial for ecological security and long-term development. He noted that fragmented responsibilities across ministries have limited policy effectiveness and proposed consolidating water management under a single authority to ensure consistent planning, oversight, and administration.

Drawing on international experience, Học suggested a comprehensive water law framework, including the Irrigation Law, the Law on Management and Exploitation of Hydraulic Works, the Water Supply and Drainage Law, and the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Law. He also recommended two priority programmes for 2026-2030: sustainable urban flood control and the development and management of flood corridors along major rivers. He called for flexible, framework-based planning supported by big data and artificial intelligence to enhance forecasting, warning, and decision-making.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr. Bùi Thị An, Director of the Institute of Natural Resources, Environment, and Community Development, urged the documents to emphasise institutional innovation, resource mobilisation, and a national innovation ecosystem centred on enterprises, with research institutions and state policies providing support.

An proposed five key solutions: fostering an open policy environment to make science, technology, and innovation primary growth drivers; developing high-quality human resources in strategic sectors including green technology, biotechnology, and digital transformation; ensuring equal opportunities for young and female intellectuals; strengthening connections with domestic and overseas Vietnamese experts; and establishing a National Intellectual Advisory Council and a global expert network to contribute to policymaking, social critique, and strategic solutions.

The draft documents should also enable intellectuals to provide independent and candid feedback, recognising social critique as a driver of innovation. Regular national forums will allow Party and State leaders to engage directly with scientists and experts on strategic issues.

An stressed that science and technology should support sustainable development while advancing green transition and digital transformation. Priority research areas should include energy efficiency, bio-based materials, renewable energy, smart agriculture, and a circular economy, positioning green innovation as vital to enhancing productivity, quality, and economic competitiveness.

The scholar concluded that the draft documents should reflect the spirit of commitment, innovation, and dedication of Vietnamese intellectuals, not only in research but also in policymaking, positioning them as a pioneering force in building a knowledge-based, green, and sustainable economy. VNA/VNS