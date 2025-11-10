Railway network to expand links with major ports and airports

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has announced adjustments to the national railway network plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a long-term vision to 2050.

Under the revised plan, 11 new railway routes will be prioritised for investment before and after 2030. These include Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng, Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu, Hà Nội–Đồng Đăng, HCM City–Lộc Ninh, HCM City–Cần Thơ–Cà Mau; Vũng Áng–Mụ Giạ, Tháp Chàm–Đà Lạt, Hải Phòng–Hạ Long–Móng Cái, the eastern ring route of Hà Nội (Ngọc Hồi–Kim Sơn), An Bình–Sài Gòn–Tân Kiên, and the high-speed North–South railway.

In the period before 2030, investment will focus on the Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed line.

After 2030, development will shift toward two additional routes of Đà Nẵng–Kon Tum–Gia Lai–Đắk Lắk–Đắk Nông–Bình Phước, and the western ring of Hà Nội from Ngọc Hồi to Thạch Lỗi.

The planned Thủ Thiêm–Long Thành railway will be removed from the national network and reclassified as an urban line. HCM City and Đồng Nai will update their respective planning documents accordingly.

The adjustment also expands cross-border rail connectivity, including a link with China at the Móng Cái border gate via the Hải Phòng–Hạ Long–Móng Cái line, and a link with Cambodia at the Mộc Bài border gate via the HCM City–Tây Ninh route.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the updated plan strengthens connections between major urban centres and transport hubs in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

It also refines rail access to key seaports and airports, including Nghi Sơn Port (Thanh Hóa), Hiệp Phước Port (HCM City), Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, Long Thành International Airport (Đồng Nai), Hà Nội’s planned second international airport, Gia Bình International Airport, as well as the Văn Lâm inland container depot (Hưng Yên) and Gia Bình (Bắc Ninh). — VNS