Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Over 500 fishing vessels in HCM City affected by VNPT tracking system disruption

November 10, 2025 - 03:19
Fishermen have expressed concerns that the loss of VMS connectivity could result in their vessels being deemed non-compliant with national tracking regulations, even though the issue did not stem from their side.
A fishing boat operating off the coast of HCM City. More than 500 vessels in the area have been affected by a VNPT tracking system disruption. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — More than 500 fishing vessels in HCM City have been affected after VNPT Group temporarily suspended data transmission and synchronisation from its vessel monitoring system (VMS), VNPT-VSS, to the national Fisheries Directorate’s data centre starting November 7, city authorities reported.

According to the city’s Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department, VNPT said the disruption was caused by a satellite malfunction that interrupted signal transmission, leading to unstable operations in tracking devices installed on many fishing boats.

Of the affected vessels, over 400 are currently operating offshore and facing direct impacts, while the rest are docked for maintenance.

Fishermen have expressed concerns that the loss of VMS connectivity could result in their vessels being deemed non-compliant with national tracking regulations, even though the issue did not stem from their side.

“If the connection remains lost for too long, authorities might classify our boats as engaging in unreported or unmonitored fishing, a serious risk at a time when Việt Nam is striving to remove the EU’s yellow card,” said a boat owner from Long Hải Commune.

To maintain compliance, several fishermen have been forced to switch to VMS equipment from other providers, a costly process.

Lê Thị Ngọt, a resident of Tam Thắng Ward, said her family operates 13 fishing boats and had invested over VNĐ364 million in VNPT tracking devices. 

After VNPT suspended connectivity, she had to replace all the equipment with devices from Viettel, costing an additional VNĐ286 million.

“The fishing business is already tough, and now we have to replace all our machines – it’s a huge loss. The old devices are practically useless,” she said.

Mạc Thị Nga, head of the city’s Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department, said more than 100 vessels are still operating offshore and have not yet been able to return to shore for device replacement.

Urgent notice

The HCM City Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued an urgent notice to all VMS providers in the city, calling on them to swiftly address existing technical problems to ensure proper monitoring and compliance with government regulations. 

The move also supports Việt Nam’s broader efforts to have the EU’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted.

Monitoring of the city’s VMS network has revealed several ongoing issues, including missing user manuals and inaccurate or incomplete registration of vessel owners in the system – shortcomings that hinder management and traceability of seafood origins, a key requirement in the EU’s review process.

The department urged all VMS providers, including Bình Anh, Định vị Bách Khoa, Viettel, VNPT, Vishipel, Zunibal, Khánh Hội, and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, to urgently update all vessel and owner data in the national fisheries monitoring system to ensure accuracy and reliability.

It also stressed that providers must not unilaterally disconnect devices while vessels are at sea to ensure continuous monitoring and legal compliance.

“Maintaining a stable and accurate VMS system is not only a technical requirement but also a shared responsibility among all parties to protect marine resources and enhance the reputation of Vietnamese seafood in global markets,” Nga said.

The temporary suspension of VNPT’s connection has disrupted vessel tracking operations and further complicated efforts to ensure transparency and sustainability in Việt Nam’s fishing industry as it intensifies anti-IUU measures. — VNS 

IUU fishing yellow card

see also

More on this story

Society

PM urges Thanh Hóa to optimise potential growth pillars

Speaking at a working session with local leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that Thanh Hóa possesses substantial potential, unique advantages, outstanding opportunities and, especially, strong human capital which is both a driver and a resource for development.
Society

Việt Nam holds a central role in France’s IRD development strategy

Sylvain Ouillon, IRD’s Chief Representative in Việt Nam, said over the past three decades, Việt Nam has become a key pillar in IRD’s regional development strategy. The IRD office in Hà Nội currently manages 23 per cent of IRD’s total investment in Asia and hosts the second-largest number of researchers in the Asia-Pacific region, after New Caledonia.
Society

Nearly 1,200 delegates attend 2025 International Stroke Conference in Hà Nội

The 2025 International Stroke Conference not only offers a platform to share the latest advances in thrombolysis, endovascular intervention, intensive care and rehabilitation, but also serves as a vital opportunity to strengthen research collaboration, professional training and technology transfer between Việt Nam and the global medical community.
Society

Three missing islanders saved  

Three men who were missing as typhoon Kalmaegi approached the islands on November 6, have been safety rescued in waters about 200 miles away after 48 hours of struggling against rough seas and hurricane force winds.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom