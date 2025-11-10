Experts share practical experiences to increase vaccination coverage among vulnerable groups

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is facing challenges from a rapidly ageing population, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing societal vulnerability to preventable infectious diseases, health experts said at a recent scientific symposium held in HCM City.

With permission from the Department of Health, the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), with support from GSK Vietnam, jointly organised a scientific symposium last Saturday (November 8) themed “Vaccination – A Shield Protecting the Health of Older Adults and People with Underlying Conditions.”

The event gathered representatives from health organisations, hospitals, universities, and national and international experts to discuss counselling and organising vaccinations for older adults and people with underlying conditions.

It also aimed to contribute to developing vaccination practice guidelines for hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and strengthen the capability of healthcare professionals, standardising counselling, screening, and post-vaccination follow-up procedures.

These efforts will help adults, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases access safe and effective vaccination services, thereby increasing vaccination coverage and supporting healthy ageing.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Việt Nam is among the countries with the fastest-ageing populations in the world.

The number of people aged 60 and above is projected to reach nearly 21 million by 2035.

On average, older adults in Việt Nam have three to four underlying health conditions, significantly affecting their quality of life and reducing their healthy life expectancy.

As the population ages and chronic diseases increase, society becomes increasingly vulnerable to preventable infectious diseases.

Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Tâm, director of HCDC, said that in Việt Nam, the childhood immunisation programme has achieved significant milestones in controlling infectious diseases.

“However, vaccination for adults, especially older adults and people with underlying health conditions, is still relatively new.”

Recognising its importance, HCDC has collaborated to develop and implement a Vaccination Plan for the Protection of Older Adults and Individuals with Underlying Conditions, featuring practical activities such as technical guidance, improved pre-vaccination screening forms, and symposiums to gather feedback.

Many countries have demonstrated clear benefits from integrating adult immunisation into healthcare systems.

The UK, for example, has adopted a unified framework for adult immunisation programmes under its National Health Service, offering vaccinations against influenza, pneumococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other diseases.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Emeritus Professor at the University of Nottingham and former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England (2017–2022), said a personal recommendation from a trusted doctor or healthcare professional is one of the most powerful drivers of vaccination uptake.

“Every contact with a patient is an opportunity to help people understand and take charge of their health through life-course immunisation.”

He noted that adult immunisation is the fastest-growing area of vaccinology because it reduces hospitalisation and complications from chronic conditions triggered by infections, while lowering treatment costs and easing pressure on healthcare systems.

The symposium marked an important step in raising awareness among healthcare professionals about the importance of vaccination for the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

In the future, once a unified framework is established, medical staff will implement standardised counselling, screening, and post-vaccination monitoring to ensure both safety and effectiveness.

Dr. Phạm Thị Mỹ Liên, president of GSK Vietnam, said GSK believes prevention is the foundation of a healthy society.

“With advances in science and technology, adults can now take a more proactive role in protecting themselves against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

By contributing to joint efforts to raise awareness and develop unified adult immunisation guidelines, we believe Việt Nam can take important steps towards an era of healthy ageing — moving closer to the goal of getting ahead of disease together. — VNS