Over 200 people got food poisoning from popular bánh mì store in HCM City

HCM CITY — Over the past week, eight hospitals in HCM City have received 202 people suspected of suffering food poisoning after having bánh mì (Vietnamese sandwiches) from two stores of the same chain.

The municipal health department on Monday reported that Military Hospital 175 had admitted 131 patients with suspected food poisoning linked to the sandwiches. All of them were children, the oldest only 15 years old.

In total, the victims were hospitalised after eating bánh mì from one store on Nguyễn Thái Sơn Street, Hạnh Thông Ward, and another on Lê Quang Định Street, Bình Lợi Trung Ward, Most patients have been discharged, but dozens remain hospitalised, with some in serious condition.

According to reports from eight hospitals, the 175 Military Hospital is treating the most cases. Tâm Anh Hospital is dealing with 20 cases, including one in intensive care – toxicology unit, Gia Định People’s Hospital with 36 cases (including one admitted on November 5 whose blood culture tested positive for Salmonella), Bình Dân Hospital (1 case), Mỹ Đức Hospital (formerly Tân Bình District Hospital) with one pregnant patient at 34 weeks, Becamex International Hospital (6 cases), Trung Mỹ Tây General Hospital (formerly District 12 Hospital) with 5 cases, and Children’s Hospital 2 with 2 cases.

Preliminary clinical and subclinical data from most patients are consistent with intestinal bacterial infection, most likely caused by Salmonella.

The Department has submitted a report on the incident to the HCM City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Health, and has instructed hospitals to ensure proper triage and treatment in line with the issued food poisoning treatment protocols.

Hospitals are also required to provide rapid reports to the department.

Earlier, after a surge of hospitalisations linked to bánh mì, the Hạnh Thông Ward People’s Committee set up an inspection team to verify the case and sealed food samples at the first branch on Nguyễn Thái Sơn Street.

HCM City's Food Safety Management Authority has temporarily suspended operations at this branch, collected food and environmental samples, and launched an investigation to identify the cause of the poisoning in accordance with its jurisdiction.

A report from the food safety agency showed that all food items, including pork sausage, cold cuts, pâté, eggs, vegetables, chillies, and cucumbers, had invoices and documents proving clear origins.

The establishment was equipped with a refrigerator for food storage and kept records of goods received and dispatched. Food processing and storage utensils met hygiene standards; the processing area was roofed and equipped with measures to prevent insects and harmful animals.

At the second branch on Lê Quang Định Street (a mobile bánh mì cart operating on the pavement at No.363 Lê Quang Định), business activities have been suspended since the morning of November 7.

The case is currently under investigation by relevant authorities. — VNS