Home Society

Over 200 people got food poisoning from popular bánh mì store in HCM City

November 10, 2025 - 11:39
Preliminary clinical and subclinical data from most patients are consistent with intestinal bacterial infection, most likely caused by Salmonella.
Over 200 food poisoning cases have been linked to a bánh mì chain in HCM City since last week. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn

HCM CITY — Over the past week, eight hospitals in HCM City have received 202 people suspected of suffering food poisoning after having bánh mì (Vietnamese sandwiches) from two stores of the same chain.

The municipal health department on Monday reported that Military Hospital 175 had admitted 131 patients with suspected food poisoning linked to the sandwiches. All of them were children, the oldest only 15 years old.

In total, the victims were hospitalised after eating bánh mì from one store on Nguyễn Thái Sơn Street, Hạnh Thông Ward, and another on Lê Quang Định Street, Bình Lợi Trung Ward, Most patients have been discharged, but dozens remain hospitalised, with some in serious condition.

According to reports from eight hospitals, the 175 Military Hospital is treating the most cases. Tâm Anh Hospital is dealing with 20 cases, including one in intensive care – toxicology unit, Gia Định People’s Hospital with 36 cases (including one admitted on November 5 whose blood culture tested positive for Salmonella), Bình Dân Hospital (1 case), Mỹ Đức Hospital (formerly Tân Bình District Hospital) with one pregnant patient at 34 weeks, Becamex International Hospital (6 cases), Trung Mỹ Tây General Hospital (formerly District 12 Hospital) with 5 cases, and Children’s Hospital 2 with 2 cases.

Preliminary clinical and subclinical data from most patients are consistent with intestinal bacterial infection, most likely caused by Salmonella.

The Department has submitted a report on the incident to the HCM City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Health, and has instructed hospitals to ensure proper triage and treatment in line with the issued food poisoning treatment protocols.

Hospitals are also required to provide rapid reports to the department.

Earlier, after a surge of hospitalisations linked to bánh mì, the Hạnh Thông Ward People’s Committee set up an inspection team to verify the case and sealed food samples at the first branch on Nguyễn Thái Sơn Street.

HCM City's Food Safety Management Authority has temporarily suspended operations at this branch, collected food and environmental samples, and launched an investigation to identify the cause of the poisoning in accordance with its jurisdiction.

A report from the food safety agency showed that all food items, including pork sausage, cold cuts, pâté, eggs, vegetables, chillies, and cucumbers, had invoices and documents proving clear origins.

The establishment was equipped with a refrigerator for food storage and kept records of goods received and dispatched. Food processing and storage utensils met hygiene standards; the processing area was roofed and equipped with measures to prevent insects and harmful animals.

At the second branch on Lê Quang Định Street (a mobile bánh mì cart operating on the pavement at No.363 Lê Quang Định), business activities have been suspended since the morning of November 7.

The case is currently under investigation by relevant authorities. — VNS

Society

PM urges Thanh Hóa to optimise potential growth pillars

Speaking at a working session with local leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that Thanh Hóa possesses substantial potential, unique advantages, outstanding opportunities and, especially, strong human capital which is both a driver and a resource for development.
Society

Việt Nam holds a central role in France’s IRD development strategy

Sylvain Ouillon, IRD’s Chief Representative in Việt Nam, said over the past three decades, Việt Nam has become a key pillar in IRD’s regional development strategy. The IRD office in Hà Nội currently manages 23 per cent of IRD’s total investment in Asia and hosts the second-largest number of researchers in the Asia-Pacific region, after New Caledonia.
Society

Nearly 1,200 delegates attend 2025 International Stroke Conference in Hà Nội

The 2025 International Stroke Conference not only offers a platform to share the latest advances in thrombolysis, endovascular intervention, intensive care and rehabilitation, but also serves as a vital opportunity to strengthen research collaboration, professional training and technology transfer between Việt Nam and the global medical community.
Society

Three missing islanders saved  

Three men who were missing as typhoon Kalmaegi approached the islands on November 6, have been safety rescued in waters about 200 miles away after 48 hours of struggling against rough seas and hurricane force winds.
Society

Against the current

In October 2025, unprecedented floods hit central Việt Nam, submerging towns and cutting off communities. In our exclusive report, we follow volunteer rescuers on the front line - revealing their selfless work to help those in need.

