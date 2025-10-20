Deputy PM orders faster preparations for Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has urged faster booth construction and insisted that only the most outstanding, high-quality products be showcased at the Autumn Fair 2025 while inspecting preparations for the event at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội's outlying Đông Anh commune on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Ministry of Finance has completed its proposal for central budget support for participating ministries, agencies, and localities, pending approval by competent authorities.

The Vingroup Joint Stock Company (Vingroup) has finalised the overall design and decoration of the fair, including zoning, logos, and a unified visual identity approved by the fair steering committee. All exhibition areas have been fully booked, including about 80 booths from foreign firms, mainly featuring machinery, equipment, and industrial materials.

The fair will showcase a wide range of sectors, from heavy and light industries to science and technology, processed foods, consumer goods, and trade services. Construction began on October 17 and is set for completion by October 22, with a rehearsal scheduled for October 24.

The MoIT will host 10 thematic seminars, an online export forum with Alibaba and Amazon, and B2B trade meetings with international buyers organised through Việt Nam’s overseas trade offices. So far, 25 international business delegations have registered to attend.

Son commended ministries, agencies, and localities for their progress and readiness for the opening ceremony on October 25. However, with less than a week to go and 30 booths at risk of delay, he instructed the MoIT to conduct round-the-clock supervision and held chairpersons of the People's Commitees of provinces and cities accountable for ensuring their local booths meet deadlines.

He assigned the Ministry of Public Security and Hà Nội authorities to ensure safety and order, while the MoIT, together with the Vietnam Fatherland Front, will organise fundraising events for flood-hit areas. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism was tasked with finalising the opening and closing ceremony scripts for submission to the Prime Minister.

Son also urged the MoIT and media agencies to intensify promotion before, during, and after the fair to leave a strong impression and build momentum for future editions.

The fair will be Việt Nam’s largest-ever trade event, featuring around 3,000 booths across a 100,000-sq.m modern venue. All 34 provinces and centrally-run cities, alongside ministries, central agencies, state-owned corporations, private enterprises, and international businesses will participate in the event.

It will be a major trade promotion platform, driving consumption, boosting production and exports, and contributing to Việt Nam’s 2025 growth target of over 8 per cent, paving the way for double-digit expansion in subsequent years. — VNS