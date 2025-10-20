VN-Index records largest points losses

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market dipped on Monday, with the VN-Index experiencing a shocking decline, plummeting to 1,636.43 points - a drop of nearly 95 points.

This marked one of the most significant point losses in the history of Việt Nam's stock market, surpassing even the record plunge seen in April of this year.

The late-session sell-off unleashed widespread panic among investors. As stocks were rapidly offloaded, the index fell sharply, dragging nearly all sectors down into negative territory. The atmosphere of fear that enveloped the market was palpable, leading to a historic decline.

Previously, the benchmark index lost about 88 points during the first trading session of April when the US announced countervailing tariffs of up to 46 per cent on imports from Việt Nam. This announcement had sent the market tumbling to 1,229.84 points.

Today’s decline was particularly jarring as it emerged unexpectedly towards the end of the session, with the index fluctuating between a loss of 15 to 25 points before the more severe drop occurred.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), up to 325 stocks declined while 34 increased. Liquidity soared to nearly VNĐ53.3 trillion (US$2 billion).

The VN30 index, representing 30 large-cap stocks, suffered even more, shedding 106.68 points, or 5.38 per cent, to 1,870.86 points as all 30 constituent stocks recorded significant drops, many hitting the floor price.

Notable declines were seen in leading companies such as Hoa Phat Group (HPG), SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), Vincom Retail (VRE), Masan Group (MSN), HDBank (HDB), Sahabank (SHB), Techcombank (TCB) and VPBank (VPB), all of which fell to their maximum daily losses.

The Vin stocks faced substantial pressure, with Vingroup (VIC) dropping 4.46 per cent and VHM declining 6.9 per cent.

Real estate, securities and banking were the primary areas of heavy selling. Specifically, the banking sector fell nearly 6 per cent, securities dropped 6.84 per cent and real estate lost 5.8 per cent.

Similarly, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) tumbled nearly 13.1 points, or 4.74 per cent, to 263.02 points.

Nearly VNĐ 4.6 trillion worth of shares was traded on the northern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of VNĐ 190.3 million shares.

Also weighing on the market, foreign investors continued to withdraw money from the market. They net sold over VNĐ1.96 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ85.35 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS