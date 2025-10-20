Statistics play a vital role in sustainable future

HÀ NỘI - The General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance held a meeting to celebrate World Statistics Day on 20 October in Hà Nội.

In her opening remarks, Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương said that the event was not only an occasion to honour the dedication, integrity and professionalism of statistical work, but also an opportunity for governments and citizens to raise awareness of the vital role of data and statistics in evidence-based policymaking for a sustainable future.

The theme of World Statistics Day 2025 is 'Empowering Change with Quality Data and Statistics for All'. According to Hương, on a global level, this theme carries strategic significance, especially as the world approaches the 2030 milestone to assess progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Director General Nguyễn Thị Hương also read the congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the occasion of World Statistics Day, which served as a great source of encouragement for those working in the field of statistics.

In his letter, the PM expressed his confidence that, with their long-standing experience, fine traditions and achievements, the leaders, officials and staff of the statistics sector across the country would continue to work in unity, innovation and dedication to fulfil their assigned tasks, improve the quality of statistical information, ensure accuracy, objectivity, completeness and timeliness and serve the Party, the State, the business community and the people. This, he said, would make an important contribution to helping the nation advance firmly towards a prosperous, civilised and sustainable future.

According to Matt Jackson, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Việt Nam and on behalf of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), this is a time to recognise the crucial role of data and statistics in shaping a sustainable future for all.

The theme of this year’s World Statistics Day captures the essence of the power of statistics - the ability to transform information into insight and insight into action. Reliable, timely and high-quality data form the foundation of evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development. Without sound data, we cannot know who is being left behind, where inequalities persist, or how our policies are truly improving people’s lives.

Jackson praised the strong leadership of the Ministry of Finance, including the General Statistics Office, and expressed pride that the United Nations had been a long-standing partner supporting Việt Nam in strengthening statistical capacity, promoting gender, age and ethnicity-disaggregated data analysis, and advancing a policy ecosystem based on data and registry-based censuses.

At the high-level panel discussion held within the framework of the event, themed 'Statistics for a Sustainable Future in the Digital Era – Việt Nam’s SDG Monitoring Journey', delegates discussed the importance of gender-, age- and ethnicity-disaggregated data in monitoring the SDGs and formulating evidence-based policies, as well as the existing data gaps and recommendations.

The participants also candidly exchanged views on opportunities, challenges and solutions to promote digitalisation towards a sustainable, technology-driven future, clarifying the role of statistics in the country’s development process, and highlighting the need for innovation and collaboration in statistical work. They also looked ahead to the implementation of a future population census based on administrative registers.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring that digital transformation remains ethical, safe and human-centred, upholding principles of privacy, fairness and trust. Together, they committed to continuing to build a data ecosystem for sustainable development — one that empowers policymakers, informs citizens and turns data into real progress for people and the planet. VNS