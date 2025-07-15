Construction starts on Hòa Nhơn Industrial Park

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local investor Sài Gòn - Đà Nẵng Investment joint stock company (SDN) has started construction on the Hòa Nhơn Industrial Park (IP), located on 24.75ha in Đà Nẵng with an investment of VNĐ285 billion (US$11 million), the very first item for the approved Industrial Support Complex in the city’s master plan for 2021-2030.

City authorities said the Hòa Nhơn IP was designed as one of the ‘green’ and ‘clean’ parks with an aim of attracting hi-tech and environmentally-friendly industries.

The Hòa Nhơn IP is designed for a variety of industries including electronics, metal processing, garment and leather, wood, equipment, machine manufacturing and supporting industry sectors.

SDN, a member of Sài Gòn Investment Group, has been investing in major industrial park infrastructure projects in central Việt Nam since 2005, including Nhơn Hội in Bình Định, Sài Gòn Chân Mây in Huế and Liên Chiểu and Hòa Khánh Expanded IP in Đà Nẵng.

The firm is also currently developing four urban residential projects, including Dragon City and Bầu Tràm Lakeside, in the central city.

Last month, SDN was among eight major investors and partners with Đà Nẵng in building infrastructure items for the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone.

The local industrial property developer has also signed a business agreement on the development of industrial parks and urban zones with the Korea CEO Summit Organisation.

Đà Nẵng has approved a new industrial park complex in Hòa Ninh, Hòa Cầm and Hòa Nhơn and is calling for investment of VNĐ13.8 trillion.

Vin Pearl company, a member of Vin Group, started construction last month on the 512-hectare Làng Vân Integrated tourism project.

The city said six industrial zones, along with the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Đà Nẵng IT Park – a concentrated IT zone – have attracted 521 projects, of which 396 were domestic with a total investment of VNĐ33.9 trillion ($1.3 billion), and 125 were foreign direct investments worth more than $2.2 billion. — VNS