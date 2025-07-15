First oil achieved at Kình Ngư Trắng - Kình Ngư Trắng Nam project

HÀ NỘI — The Kình Ngư Trắng – Kình Ngư Trắng Nam (White Whale – White Whale South), or KNT-KTN oil field development project, officially produced its first oil on Monday.

Four wells on the WHP-KTN platform were successfully opened, and the CPP-KNT platform received the first flow of commercial oil at 10.34am the same day. The crude mixture is now transported via a 38-kilometre subsea pipeline to the MSP-10 platform for processing.

The project, located in Block 09-2/09, offshore in the Cửu Long Basin off the southern coast of Việt Nam, was completed one day ahead of schedule, meeting all technical and safety standards.

Operated by the Vietsovpetro joint venture, with participation from PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and Russia’s AO Zarubezhneft, the development included the construction of two offshore platforms (CPP-KNT and WHP-KTN), installation of intra-field and inter-field pipelines and cables, and upgrades to existing platforms MSP-10, MSP-9, and BK-15.

Despite numerous challenges – including the global COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical instability, severe weather conditions and complex technical demands in deep-water zones – the entire project was completed within 33 months.

Inspection and trial runs were conducted rigorously across all platforms. Final acceptance checks were completed on July 4 and July 11, confirming full operational readiness. Technical teams then promptly activated the system. The project recorded more than 6.6 million safe working hours without any accidents or incidents.

In the context of declining output in Block 09-1 and nearby areas, the timely launch of KNT-KTN will help maintain Vietsovpetro’s annual production above three million tonnes, strengthen Việt Nam’s offshore sovereignty, and support energy cooperation in key basins like Cửu Long and Nam Côn Sơn.

The first oil from KNT-KTN reflects not only the dedication of petroleum workers but also the nation’s growing competence in offshore oilfield development, as well as contributing to Việt Nam’s goals in increasing oil output and ensuring national energy security. It marks a strategic milestone for the country’s energy sector as it celebrates 50 years of growth and innovation. — BIZHUB/VNS