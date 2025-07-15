Vĩnh Long seeks investment for key economic and industrial zones

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province is calling for investment projects in its key economic and industrial zones, with a focus on renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure and urban development.

Trần Viễn Phương, deputy head of the Vĩnh Long Economic Zone Management Board, said that the province currently has one economic zone and six operational industrial zones and clusters, including the Định An Economic Zone, Long Đức, Hòa Phú, Bình Minh, Giao Long (I, II), An Hiệp, and Long Phước industrial clusters.

In 2026, Định An Economic Zone will call for 17 new investment projects, including two renewable energy projects (a wind power plant and a green hydrogen plant), a logistics port project, 11 projects in urban and environmental infrastructure and three in tourism and education.

Spanning over 39,000 hectares, the Định An Economic Zone is one of the country’s key coastal economic zones covering multiple sectors.

To date, it has attracted 48 projects with a total registered capital of over VNĐ119.5 trillion (US$4.6 billion), including two foreign projects worth over $2.41billion.

Several other zones, such as Đông Bình, Gilimex Vĩnh Long, An Định, Hòa Phú (phase 3) and Phú Thuận, are speeding up infrastructure development to welcome secondary investors.

In addition, the province has five zones established but not yet operational and nine others in the planning stage.

To attract more investment, the province continues to support businesses and investors in completing project proposals and registration procedures.

The province committed to providing favourable conditions to investors by improving the business environment and reforming administrative procedures.

Investment procedures at the Định An Economic Zone are streamlined under a one-stop-shop mechanism, with the management board serving as the focal agency to resolve issues.

Vĩnh Long aims to transform Định An into a renewable energy export centre in the Mekong Delta. — VNS