Bắc Ninh ranks second nationwide in FDI attraction

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Ninh ranked second nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first six months of this year, following Hà Nội.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, total investment capital into the province from the start of the year has reached approximately US$12.04 billion. Of the total, $943.7 million came from 186 newly licensed FDI projects and $2.43 billion from 141 capital-added projects, along with the remainder from new and existing domestic projects.

The province’s industrial production has maintained solid growth since the beginning of the year, driven largely by the processing and manufacturing sector. Bắc Ninh remains a magnet for both domestic and foreign investors, particularly in the field of electronic component manufacturing, where several new and expanded FDI projects have come into operation.

Bắc Ninh’s total industrial production value is estimated at VNĐ156.3 trillion. Key products such as smartphones and construction-grade iron and steel have seen increases in output compared to the same period in 2024.

These positive results are attributed to the concerted efforts of the entire political system, effective investment attraction policies, and the consistent, proactive direction of the provincial leadership. Bắc Ninh has taken strong steps to improve its business and investment environment, prioritising industrial infrastructure development, especially in industrial parks, alongside administrative reform, support for high-tech industries, and investment promotion both at home and abroad.

The province has also been proactive in assisting businesses to resolve difficulties related to investment procedures and production operations. Local authorities continue to enforce legal regulations on investment, construction, labour, environment, food safety, and fire prevention to ensure sustainable development.

Currently, Bắc Ninh is home to 33 industrial parks covering 6,401 ha and 93 industrial clusters with a combined area of 3,497 ha. — VNS