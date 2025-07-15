Thanh Hóa needs $860 million to develop seaport infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Thanh Hóa Province would need an estimated VNĐ21.9 trillion (US$840 million) to invest in seaport infrastructure by 2030, according to plans of developing the province’s seaport and water areas recently approved by the Ministry of Construction.

The plans are designed to lay a crucial foundation for improving logistics infrastructure and boosting maritime trade across the region.

By 2030, the province aims to have up to 24 ports with 57–65 berths and a total length of 11,000–13,500 metres. The seaport network is expected to handle 71.65–86.15 million tonnes of cargo per year. By 2050, the cargo growth rate is expected to remain at around 3.6–4.5 per cent per year.

The investment will focus on both northern and southern channels of Nghi Sơn Port to form a large-scale hub serving heavy industry, energy and trade activities.

Specifically, the southern navigation channels into Nghi Sơn Port will be upgraded to accommodate vessels of up to 50,000DWT or larger.

With a total area of more than 11,100sq.m, Thanh Hóa boasts a strategic transport links by road, railway, waterway and air.

The deep-water Nghi Sơn Port, which can handle over 100 million tonnes of cargo annually and accommodate vessels up to 100,000DWT, serves as a key maritime gateway for the north-central and northern regions.

The province's Thọ Xuân area is also slated for international upgrades, and the Na Meo border gate connects the province to Laos and ASEAN markets.

In addition, the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone is one of the eight key coastal economic zones in Việt Nam with special incentives for businesses. — VNS