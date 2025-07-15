Nordic firms show long-term interest in Việt Nam as investments increase

HÀ NỘI — A recent increase in capital flow from Nordic companies shows a significant interest in long-term operations in Việt Nam, as the country positions itself as a key destination for European investors seeking to diversify supply chains and align with global sustainability standards.

Statistics from the Foreign Investment Agency show that foreign direct investment (FDI) totalled US$21.5 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 32.6 per cent over the same period last year. Of this, newly registered capital reached $9.29 billion in 1,988 projects.

Notably, among 72 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam over this the period, Sweden emerged as the third largest investor, with a total investment of $1 billion or 10.8 per cent of newly registered FDI, coming after only Singapore and China.

According to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Sweden, which also covers Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia, Sweden’s increase in investment in Việt Nam reflects a broader shift towards Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam is considered a strategic destination with a stable environment, a growing market and improving infrastructure.

Denmark is also expanding its presence in Việt Nam, especially in the green transition, with leading companies like Ørsted, Vestas and COWI increasing operations in Việt Nam through offshore wind, logistics infrastructure, engineering consultancy and sustainability projects.

A notable project is a carbon-neutral Lego factory that started operations in the former Bình Dương Province in April.

To further attract investments from Sweden and Denmark, which are global leaders in innovation and sustainability aligning with Việt Nam’s ambitions to attract high-quality investment, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Sweden urged more focus on accelerating administrative reforms, particularly in energy and green infrastructure, along with the development of specialised industrial zones for green and digital investments.

Investment promotion targeting Nordic markets should also be enhanced, while improving regulatory frameworks for ESG and carbon taxation will also be critical. — VNS