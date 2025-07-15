US launches anti-circumvention probe into Việt Nam’s aluminum containers

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has initiated anti-circumvention investigations into disposable aluminum containers, pans, trays and lids imported from Việt Nam and Thailand, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

The investigation is being carried out on suspicion that these products used aluminum foil manufactured in China then completed in third countries to circumventing the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on aluminum containers from China.

The probe was launched on July 11 following a petition by the Aluminum Foil Container Manufacturers Association which alleged that manufacturers in Việt Nam and Thailand had been importing aluminum foil from China, processing them locally and exporting the finished goods to the US to avoid duty imposed on Chinese exports.

DOC has not yet selected mandatory respondents for the case but is expected to make decisions on data provided by the US Customs and Border Protection.

Under the US trade regulations, a preliminary conclusion is expected within 150 days of initiation by December 4 while a final determination is scheduled within 300 days by May 4, 2026.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam urged local exporters to review their practices for the products within the scope of the investigation to ensure compliance with the US procedures and fully cooperate with the investigator to safeguard their legitimate interests. — VNS