Conference seeks ways to promote Việt Nam–Cambodia trade

HCM CITY — Nearly 300 Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises gathered in HCM City on Tuesday for the Việt Nam–Cambodia business connectivity conference to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The event brought together businesses across such key sectors as agriculture, aquaculture, food processing, textiles, packaging, cosmetics, consumer goods, machinery, banking, real estate, and logistics. It featured direct business networking, exhibitions, and service showcases.

There was an exhibition area with 25 booths displaying key export products and competitive advantages from both countries, drawing significant interest from importers, distributors, and retailers.

Enterprises held that the conference provided invaluable opportunities for brand promotion, market trend analysis, technical requirement assessment, and consumer preference insights, enabling more effective market access strategies. For Cambodian enterprises, the event offered crucial insights into Việt Nam's production capabilities and development potential, contributing to supply chain diversification and enhanced value creation.

Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Department of Foreign Market Development Đỗ Quốc Hùng highlighted that amidst regional and global volatility, strengthening business community connections plays an essential role in maintaining stable supply chains, capitalising on existing trade agreements, and supporting enterprises from both countries in enhancing their competitive edge.

The conference was expected to deliver on the sustainable two-way trade growth target while laying a foundation for building a more modern, efficient, and balanced trade cooperation ecosystem between the two economies.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) Oknha Leng Rity noted that Cambodian enterprises are increasingly interested in accessing Vietnamese goods, technology, and management models, particularly in high-tech agriculture, food processing, consumer products, and logistics services.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain and expand regular trade promotion activities while establishing flexible cooperation mechanisms between business associations to remove bottlenecks in a timely manner, share market information, and support enterprises’ sustainable development amidst deep regional integration.

On this occasion, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and the VCBA signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing close coordination mechanisms to promote market information sharing and implement joint promotional programmes in the coming period.

According to the MoIT, the value of trade between Việt Nam and Cambodia reached US$6.2 billion in the first six months of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 16.8 per cent. Việt Nam's exports to Cambodia totaled $2.7 billion, up 4.6 per cent from the same period last year. — VNA/VNS