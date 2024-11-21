Market rebounds as liquidity improves

HÀ NỘI — The stock market staged a recovery on Wednesday, with the VN-Index ending a four-session losing streak, despite continued heavy net selling by foreign investors.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 11.39 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 1,216.54 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 219 stocks advancing while 95 declined. Liquidity improved significantly, reaching VNĐ17.8 trillion (approximately US$700 million), up 34.8 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also advanced by 12.65 points, or one per cent, to 1,271.73 points. Among VN30 stocks, 24 gained, two declined and four remained unchanged.

Leading the gains was Vinhomes JSC (VHM), whose shares rose by 2.61 per cent, contributing nearly 1.2 points to the VN-Index's recovery.

Other notable gainers included the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG), up 1.95 per cent, FPT Corporation (FPT), which rose 1.85 per cent, and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), climbing 2.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, certain sectors faced declines, with stocks like Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) exerting slight downward pressure on the market.

Analysts from Việt Dragon Securities observed: “The market rebounded strongly after halting its downward trend in the previous session, closing above the 200-day moving average (MA200) at the 1,216-point level. Increased liquidity indicates active efforts by cash flows to support the market while supply-side pressure remains limited.”

The analysts added: “Breaking above the MA200 has reversed market sentiment, however, the 1,220-point range may present short-term resistance. The market is likely to experience consolidation in the 1,215–1,225-point range in the coming sessions. If sustained support is observed, the VN-Index may aim to return to the 1,230-point region.”

Investors are advised to monitor cash flow dynamics closely. “Opportunistic buying of stocks showing strong cash flow signals from support levels could be considered, but short-term profit-taking may also be prudent for stocks nearing resistance zones,” they added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged up by 0.73 per cent to close at 221.29 points. Over 59 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, with a total value exceeding VNĐ1.1 trillion.

Foreign investors continued their strong net selling trend, offloading shares worth over VNĐ1.2 trillion on the HoSE. — VNS