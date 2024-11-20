Market falls for fourth straight session as foreign bloc intensifies net selling

HÀ NỘI — The stock market extended its losing streak for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the VN-Index posting another sharp decline amid persistent foreign investor net selling of over VNĐ1.5 trillion.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,205.15 points, down 11.97 points or 0.98 per cent.

Market breadth was notably negative, with 233 stocks declining, 77 advancing and 49 remaining unchanged. Liquidity dropped to VNĐ13.2 trillion (US$519.7 million), marking a 14.8 per cent decrease from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, also fell by 11.15 points or 0.88 per cent, to close at 1,259.08 points. Within the VN30 basket, 22 stocks declined, seven advanced and one remained unchanged.

Key sectors under pressure

The market's downward trend was led by technology and banking sectors. FPT Corporation (FPT) recorded the sharpest drop, falling 2.99 per cent and dragging down the VN-Index by nearly 1.4 points. This was followed by declines in the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB), which fell 1.1 per cent and the Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (BCM), which dropped 4.48 per cent.

Offsetting some of the losses were gains in a few major stocks, including Vinhomes JSC (VHM), which surged 3.43 per cent, adding over 1.5 points to the VN-Index.

Expert commentary and market outlook

According to analysts from Việt Dragon Securities: “The market struggled to sustain gains as it approached the 1,200–1,210-point resistance range, eventually weakening further. Liquidity declined from the previous session, reflecting ongoing cautious sentiment as the market tested resistance levels. The downward movement suggests diminishing support at the 200-day moving average (MA200) around the 1,205-point level, with the market gradually pulling away from this benchmark.”

They added: “The 1,200-point threshold continues to act as a psychological support level, mitigating the decline. However, weak performance in recent sessions has heightened pressure and the risk of the market falling below the 1,200-point mark remains substantial.”

Given these conditions, investors are advised to maintain caution and closely monitor supply-demand dynamics to assess market stability. “Current market stability is low and potential risks remain. Investors should focus on prudent portfolio management and avoid excessive buying in this environment,” the analysts suggested.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also ended lower, dropping 0.95 per cent to close at 219.68 points. During the session, shares worth nearly VNĐ632 billion were traded, with a total volume of almost 37 million shares.

Foreign investors continued their net-selling streak, withdrawing over VNĐ1.5 trillion from the HoSE. This persistent outflow has been a key contributor to the market's sustained weakness. — VNS