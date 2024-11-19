Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hà Nội to spend US$1.5 million supporting gardens, farms affected by Typhoon Yagi

November 19, 2024 - 15:49
These areas were affected by the typhoon and subsequent floods but have not been included in previous relief plans by the Government and the city authorities.
A gardener in Nhật Tân peach village in Tây Hồ District waters blossom trees to prepare for the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hà Anh

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Council of Hà Nội on Tuesday approved a resolution to spend an additional VNĐ37 billion (US$1.5 million) replanting ornamental trees affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The decision was made during the 19th meeting of the council, after hearing an updated assessment of damage from the city’s People’s Committee.

The money will be taken from the city’s budget and provided for the areas that grow kumquat, peach blossom trees, which are at least 70 centimetres high and finger citron (also known as Buddha's hand) from when the trees begin to bear fruit.

Those that grow other types of ornamental trees with high economic value – such as white apricot, Japanese jasmine, bougainvillea, camellia, four-season apricot and vanilla orchids – will also receive funding, as well as those farms that raise poultry such as quail and pigeons.

According to the city’s People’s Committee, these areas were affected by the typhoon and subsequent floods by 30 per cent or more, which qualified for financial support, but have not been included in previous relief plans by the Government and the city authorities.

The financial support is vital as the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday is coming, when demand for ornamental trees will rise.

The actual amount of funding will be specified during the implementation of the resolution. — VNS

Economy

Việt Nam’s manufacturing recovers from Typhoon Yagi: PMI

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector started to recover from the effects of Typhoon Yagi with renewed increases in both output and new orders in October, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released on Friday.

Economy

Hòa Bình honey awaits reactions from UK

Farmers, producers, and the agricultural authorities in Hòa Bình Province are waiting for feedback on their locally produced honey, which was exported for the first time to the UK last month.
Economy

VN must do more in collecting business owner information

Việt Nam must do more in monitoring and managing information about who own and who are beneficiaries of businesses, said participants at a seminar organised by the Department of Business Registration under the Ministry of Planning and Investment on Monday.

