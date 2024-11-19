Hà Nội to spend US$1.5 million supporting gardens, farms affected by Typhoon Yagi

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Council of Hà Nội on Tuesday approved a resolution to spend an additional VNĐ37 billion (US$1.5 million) replanting ornamental trees affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The decision was made during the 19th meeting of the council, after hearing an updated assessment of damage from the city’s People’s Committee.

The money will be taken from the city’s budget and provided for the areas that grow kumquat, peach blossom trees, which are at least 70 centimetres high and finger citron (also known as Buddha's hand) from when the trees begin to bear fruit.

Those that grow other types of ornamental trees with high economic value – such as white apricot, Japanese jasmine, bougainvillea, camellia, four-season apricot and vanilla orchids – will also receive funding, as well as those farms that raise poultry such as quail and pigeons.

According to the city’s People’s Committee, these areas were affected by the typhoon and subsequent floods by 30 per cent or more, which qualified for financial support, but have not been included in previous relief plans by the Government and the city authorities.

The financial support is vital as the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday is coming, when demand for ornamental trees will rise.

The actual amount of funding will be specified during the implementation of the resolution. — VNS