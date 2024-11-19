VN takes part in food and beverage fair in Chicago

CHICAGO — Twenty-one Vietnamese businesses are participating in the 2024 Private Label Trade Show, which is taking place from November 17-19 at the Rosemont Exhibition Centre in Chicago, the US.

The event is a food and beverage fair organised by the Private Label Manufacturers' Association (PLMA).

It features over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and thousands of leading retailers and importers, offering an ideal platform for Vietnamese brands to capture the attention of international partners.

Việt Nam’s exhibition area, with 21 pavilions spanning 200 square metres, highlights a variety of key products, including processed food, traditional spices, high-quality agricultural products, and specialty beverages.

Outstanding items from Việt Nam such as coffee, natural spices, dried fruits, and herbal drinks have left a strong impression on US partners, praised for their exceptional quality, health-conscious appeal, and environmentally friendly attributes – qualities highly valued by today’s consumers.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Hoàng Minh Chiến, deputy director of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, highlighted the food and beverage sector's achievements.

“In the first 10 months of 2024, exports to the US reached nearly US$1.5 billion, an 18.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year,” he said.

“The PLMA Show offered not only a platform for businesses to promote their products but also a strategic opportunity to forge sustainable partnerships in this promising market,” he added.

The US market is undergoing a strong shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, with growing preference for natural, organic, and environmentally-friendly goods. This trend presents a significant opportunity for Vietnamese products such as coffee, natural spices, dried fruits, and herbal beverages.

To meet the stringent quality and safety standards of the US market, Vietnamese enterprises have adopted international production practices, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and compliance with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The participation in the PLMA Show 2024 not only helped Vietnamese enterprises connect with US partners but also established a foundation for the long-term development of the food and beverage industry.

It also helped reinforce Việt Nam’s reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, sustainable products in the global market. — VNA/VNS