Workshop seeks ways to attract Japan’s green investment to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A workshop was held in Tokyo on Monday to introduce to Japanese businesses investment trends in Việt Nam and its pioneering industrial parks with carbon neutral initiatives.

The event was jointly organised by the ASEAN Japan Centre (AJC), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Việt Nam’s Viglacera Group, and Mizuho Bank with the aim of further attracting Japanese green investment to Việt Nam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Nguyễn Đức Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan said that green investment is of strategic significance not only for Việt Nam but also for the whole region, in the context of the global trends towards sustainable development and greenhouse gas emission reduction.

He emphasised Việt Nam’s policy on attracting selective foreign investment, targeting high-quality investment with high efficiency, technology and environmental protection.

One of the important strategies for Việt Nam to achieve sustainable development goals is to closely connect the industries that Việt nam prioritises calling for investment and the development of green industrial parks. This combination not only attracts more foreign investment but also helps Việt Nam build a sustainable industrial production ecosystem, meeting the requirements of economic efficiency for businesses and protecting the environment.

He also mentioned the key role of banks in providing financial support and connecting businesses to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Việt Nam.

Hiroshi Imano, Executive Vice President of THK Corporation - one of Japan's leading mechanical components companies, said that his corporation is expanding its investment into Việt Nam.

Imano said that in order to supply its products to customers around the world, THK has stepped up its production system in four places, namely Japan, America, Europe and Asia. In that trend, THK has decided to expand to Tiên Sơn Industrial Park in the northern province of Bắc Ninh and is planning to expand further in Việt Nam.

One of the reasons for THK to invest in Việt Nam is about environmental protection because THK products are very environmentally friendly, requiring very little energy. In addition, in Việt Nam, the manufacturing industry is growing strongly, so the demand for THK products will continue to increase, Imano said.

Noriyuki Urabe, Executive Director, Head of Global Strategy Advisory at Mizuho Bank, said that the bank is supporting its clients expand their operations overseas. In that trend, consultations related to Việt Nam are at a very high level and this trend has continued in recent years. — VNS