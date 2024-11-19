Construction begins on cargo terminal at Cát Bi International Airport

HẢI PHÒNG — Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has started work on a cargo terminal at Cát Bi International Airport, with a total investment of VNĐ724 billion (US$28.5 million). The project is set to enhance the airport's cargo-handling capacity and is expected to be operational by January 2026.

According to ACV’s Deputy General Director Trần Anh Vũ, after significant efforts in securing investment procedures and clearing land, the project is now underway. The terminal is designed to handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually initially, which is set to grow to 250,000 tonnes a year.

ACV representatives highlighted the strategic importance of Cát Bi International Airport as a key transportation hub in Việt Nam, playing a vital role in the economic and social development of Hải Phòng, the northern coastal region and the Red River Delta.

In recent years, Hải Phòng has experienced rapid growth, attracting major investors. The rising demand for air freight, particularly for high-tech goods, underscores the urgency of developing logistics services tied to air cargo transport.

The cargo terminal project lays the groundwork for subsequent developments at the airport, including the construction of Passenger Terminal T2 and the expansion of aircraft parking areas in the near future. — VNS