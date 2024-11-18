Bird nest production in central province aims at sustainability

ĐẮK LẮK — More efforts should be put into developing a sustainable model for the swallow nest industry of the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, industry insiders have urged.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, swallow nest farming took root in the province in 2009 and every year since has seen significant growth. The province is now home to nearly 1,750 swallow habitats, with the majority of them in the districts of Ea Kar, Ea Súp, Krông Pắc and Buôn Ma Thuột City. Of these, 70-80 per cent have been built recently by local residents.

Bird nests have put the Central Highlands province on the business map with 15 products rated as One Commune One Product (OCOP) 3-star and eight with 4-stars.

The province has also experienced one of the fastest growth in the number of swallow habitats and production of nests, at over ten tonnes per year. It has been a popular destination among investors who are looking to build a supply chain network to export the nests.

In January this year, Thành Dung Swallow Nest Import-Export JSC, in Krông Pắc District, exported its first batch of products to China. Meanwhile, other companies have established partnerships to bring the nests to consumers in the US, Australia and Japan.

The provincial authority said the export of swallow nest products presents a great opportunity for the industry to develop and contribute to the local economy and social development. The industry, however, must address current difficulties and challenges in building breeding grounds, processing, production, quality control and brand development.

Industry insiders voiced concerns over a lack of cohesion among swallow farms and other players in the supply chains, along with efforts to build strong brands.

The department recommended the provincial authority and the business community start by collecting and building a database for nest production, which can serve as a cornerstone for future development. — VNS