Hà Nội to host 2024 e-commerce and digital economy forum on November 21

HÀ NỘI — The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that the 2024 E-commerce and Digital Economy Forum will take place on November 21 in Hà Nội.

The event aims to address the practical needs of businesses in the industrial and trade sectors as they navigate digital transformation.

In addition to the main forum, the event will feature side workshops and a technology exhibition aimed at accelerating digital transformation within the sector. Key themes include "Digital Transformation and Green Transition in Production and Energy" and "Sustainable E-commerce Development in the Digital Era."

The forum is designed to assess the current state of digital transformation among industrial and trade enterprises and facilitate connections with reputable providers of digital transformation solutions. It will focus on three main areas: e-commerce development, digital transformation in manufacturing, and renewable energy, under the overarching theme of "Driving Digital and Green Transformation Towards Sustainable Development."

The forum is expected to feature a plenary session and two specialised workshops, attracting approximately 1,000 participants, including representatives from Government ministries, agencies under the MoIT, provincial and municipal departments of Industry and Trade, business associations, enterprises, experts in e-commerce and the digital economy, and national media outlets.

According to the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, digital transformation and the development of the digital economy have emerged as crucial drivers of economic growth in recent years. In 2023, a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company identified Việt Nam as the fastest-growing digital economy in Southeast Asia, with a total gross merchandise value (GMV) of US$30 billion. This figure is expected to reach nearly $45 billion by 2025. E-commerce and the digital economy form key pillars of the industrial and trade sector’s strategic development goals through 2030.

The 2024 E-commerce and Digital Economy Forum will not only serve as a platform for sharing insights from leading experts but also act as a bridge for businesses to adopt digital transformation and leverage e-commerce effectively. The goal is to foster a concentrated, efficient, and sustainable digital economy within the industrial and trade sectors, aligning with the green and sustainable development agenda. — VNS