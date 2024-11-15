Project launched to advance energy transition in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The GE Vernova Foundation in collaboration with Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST) and Electric Power University have announced a US$750,000 investment in the workforce supporting Việt Nam’s energy sector.

The RENEW Skills grant, which was awarded to ASSIST, will create a three-year skilling and upskilling programme focused on university and college students and current technicians with the goal of addressing the skilled labour needs across Việt Nam’s renewable energy industry.

"Skills-based training is essential for driving the energy transition and advancing the technologies of the future," said Ramesh Singaram, Board Director, GE Vernova Foundation and President & CEO, Gas Power Asia, GE Vernova.

"We are proud to collaborate with ASSIST on this important initiative in Việt Nam. A skilled workforce is fundamental to a nation's economic growth and social progress. Through this programme, we are excited to create new opportunities for economically disadvantaged communities, offering pathways to well-paying jobs that promote financial independence and support the well-being of workers, their families, and our world," he added.

The RENEW Skills Development Programme will focus on both the current workforce and the future generations of university and technical vocational college students, by providing access to new curricula and practical training focused on wind energy technology operations and maintenance, grid integration, and workplace safety.

Five learning labs, including two Centers of Excellence, will be established with educational partners and equipped with modern renewable energy technology training equipment, which will serve as hubs for course development, teacher capacity building and student training. The programme anticipates reaching over 4,000 students and current technical workers over the next three years.

Assoc. Prof. Đinh Văn Châu, President of Electric Power University, said: "Electric Power University is honored to collaborate with the GE Vernova Foundation and the Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation in supporting the energy transition process in Việt Nam. The RENEW Skills project provides significant opportunities for students, creating pathways to well-paying employment, particularly within Việt Nam's energy sector.” — VNS