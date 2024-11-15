AI could add $79.3 billion to Việt Nam’s economy by 2030: Google report

HÀ NỘI — A recent Google report shows that Việt Nam could gain up to VNĐ1.89 trillion (US$79.3 billion) in economic benefits from Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2030, making up nearly 12 per cent of the country's GDP, if AI tools are widely adopted.

These findings were shared at the 'Shaping the Future of AI for Việt Nam' forum on Friday, hosted by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in partnership with Google.

The 'AI Opportunity Agenda for Việt Nam' report outlines key recommendations for unlocking AI’s full potential. It emphasises the need to strengthen Việt Nam’s digital infrastructure, build an AI-ready workforce, and expand access to AI technologies across the economy.

The report also highlights strategies to close the digital and AI knowledge gap, enabling Việt Nam’s workforce to effectively leverage AI for driving economic growth. By focusing on digital education and workforce upskilling, Việt Nam can maximise the economic benefits of AI and accelerate its digital transformation.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Đỗ Thành Trung told the forum of Việt Nam’s reinforced commitment to becoming a leading AI hub in the ASEAN region.

He reiterated the Government’s ambitious target of training at least 5,000 AI engineers by 2030 to support the semiconductor industry. This initiative is part of a national programme under Decision No. 1017/QĐ-TTg, which also includes the establishment of a centre for AI training, research and application. The centre aims to train 7,000 AI specialists to international standards and incubate around 500 AI startups by 2030.

Andrew Ure, Google’s Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Southeast Asia, expressed optimism about Việt Nam’s AI potential, citing the country’s young, tech-savvy population and dynamic digital environment.

He announced the launch of the 'AI Policy & Skilling Lab' in collaboration with the NIC, aimed at fostering partnerships with government agencies, industry stakeholders, and research institutions to build an AI-powered future.

However, to fully harness AI’s transformative potential, Google expert suggest that Việt Nam should focus on retaining and developing local talent by expanding access to digital education and enhancing enterprise training programmes. To optimise the economic benefits of AI, Việt Nam must also prioritise the development of a digital workforce.

Bridging the digital skills gap through specialised training and technology adoption will unlock significant economic opportunities for the country, he said.

The forum also brought together experts from government bodies, research institutions and the private sector to discuss strategies for advancing AI research and development.

Key topics included building a robust AI talent pipeline, fostering an AI innovation ecosystem, and creating a legal framework that ensures the ethical and responsible use of AI technologies. These discussions underscored a shared vision of positioning Việt Nam as a leader in AI innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing global competitiveness. — VNS