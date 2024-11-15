Digital economy expected to reach 18.6 per cent of Việt Nam's GDP

HÀ NỘI — A new report from Google has indicated that Việt Nam has led Southeast Asia in digital economy growth for two consecutive years.

The growth rate reached 28 per cent in 2022 and 19 per cent in 2023, which is about three times higher than the country’s GDP growth rate.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng also estimates that the digital economy's share of Việt Nam's GDP will reach 18.6 per cent in 2024.

Last year, it contributed 16.5 per cent to the GDP, with more than 1,500 Vietnamese digital technology enterprises gaining revenues from foreign markets, up over seven per cent compared to 2022.

By 2025, Việt Nam aims to achieve a 20 per cent share, meeting the target set by the 13th National Party Congress Resolution.

The HCM City People's Committee Vice Chairwoman Trần Thị Diệu Thúy shared that the city aims for digital economic value-added contributions of 22 per cent in 2024, 25 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030.

To achieve these targets, HCM City has prioritised digital transformation, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), marking it as a central focus for the near future.

The city is committed to supporting SMEs through funding, digital solutions and advisory services to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness. The adoption of digital platforms targets a minimum rate of 60 per cent among SMEs. — VNS