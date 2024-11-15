Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN, Taiwanese tech firms discuss cooperation for smart city development

November 15, 2024 - 10:18
Intelligent environmental monitoring, carbon emission reduction, customisable platforms for energy applications, multi-factor authentication, and smart city development using 5G technology were among the topics discussed at a seminar on “How Does Smart Tech Shape a Smart City” in HCM City on November 14.
Delegates at the seminar on “How Does Smart Tech Shape a Smart City” in HCM City on November 14. — Photo courtesy of HCA

HCM CITY — Intelligent environmental monitoring, carbon emission reduction, customisable platforms for energy applications, multi-factor authentication, and smart city development using 5G technology were among the topics discussed at a seminar on “How Does Smart Tech Shape a Smart City” in HCM City on Thursday.

It was part of a networking programme organised by the HCM City Computer Association (HCA) and the Taiwan Institute for Information Industry.

Taking part was a delegation of seven leading Taiwanese technology companies operating in areas such as smart homes, smart transportation, smart agriculture, cyber security, 5G, AI, and IoT.

Speaking at the event, Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the city Department of Information and Communications said: “The rapid development of digital technology is opening up unprecedented growth opportunities. Building smart cities is an inevitable trend, where the use of technological solutions and applications is essential."

“However, these tremendous opportunities are accompanied by significant challenges, including risks related to the impacts of urbanisation on resources, infrastructure and social welfare, which must be approached carefully and responsibly.

“Through this seminar, we gain new information and establish a robust cooperation network between organisations and businesses from HCM City and Taiwan (China), creating a strong foundation for sustainable, friendly development in the field of smart cities in HCM City amid the technology boom," he added.

Hoàng Minh Anh Tú, HCA’s vice chairman, said: “We are living in a new era where technology is no longer just a tool but an essential element in almost every aspect of life.

“Smart technology is driving significant changes in the promotion and development of smart cities, fostering innovation and convenience across various fields, from transportation and energy to healthcare, education and administrative management."

“By collaborating with the Taiwan Institute for Information Industry and through practical solutions shared by the Taiwanese technology delegation at this seminar, HCA hopes to bring valuable perspectives, useful information and practical ideas [to local businesses and organisations], while also strengthening cooperation … to jointly build an effective and sustainable smart city ecosystem,” he said.

On the afternoon of November 14, the delegation met with two leading Vietnamese technology companies, Viettel and VNPT, to facilitate discussions on smart solutions and technology development, opening up new prospects for future cooperation. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Smart city development faces challenges

Building smart cities in Việt Nam faces many challenges although technology businesses have striven its best to accompany localities in orientation, planning and building, heard attendants at the Việt Nam - Asia Smart City Summit 2023 held in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Seaport stocks surge amid positive sector outlook

During the trading session on 12 November, while the VN-Index fell for the fourth consecutive session to 1,244 points, several seaport and shipping stocks such as MVN (VIMC), VOS (Vietnam Shipping), and GMD (Gemadept) maintained upward momentum.
Economy

Air and sea logistics centre to play key role in FTZ

The establishment of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) integrated with a deep-sea port, a logistics zone and a production zone and a trade and service zone will help Đà Nẵng become a national and ASEAN regional centre of logistics and transhipment.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom