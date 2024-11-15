Central province selects OCOP products to be promoted in the US

QUẢNG NGÃI — The Quảng Ngãi Province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has included ten OCOPs (One Commune One Products) – all of which represent unique sustainable brands for high-value local products – for promotion and introduction into distribution systems in the US market.

Vice director of the department, Từ Văn Tám said these products including maltose-rich malted sugarcane extract, Lingzhi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), ‘salt flowers’ (fleur de sel or flake salt (surface-crystallised salt layers), salt cooked in a bamboo tube and terra-cotta pots.

Also in the list are fine arts product made from cinnamon bark and cinnamon extract oil and black garlic (fermented garlic), dried garlic root and extracts of garlic, from the recognised farm produce brand from villages and communes in Lý Sơn Islands, Mộ Đức, Sa Huỳnh and Trà Bồng districts.

He said the OCOP products will be used in an exhibition and made-in-Việt Nam product promotion programme in the US market which is being run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The central province has been building various OCOP brands to boost local community-based sustainable tourism and heritage preservation, in order to make them key breadwinners for the provincial budget and communities.

Quảng Ngãi approved a conservation project of the Sa Huỳnh salt field with funding from the United Nations Development Programme and a small grant from the Global Environment Facility.

Organic crops come from sustainable development on Lý Sơn Islands, 30km off the coast of central Quảng Ngãi Province, Đức Phổ and Mộ Đức districts and the wetland-based Bình Sơn District.

The central coastal province has developed 191 OCOP products, of which 17 have been recognised as four-stars for premium quality, from 13 communes and villages.

Export turnover of farm produce, seafood and forestry products earned the province US$328 million last year.

In the first 10 months of 2024, the agricultural production reached VNĐ19.5 trillion ($780 million). — VNS