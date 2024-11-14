Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

RoK to build a cold chain logistics centre in Hải Phòng

November 14, 2024 - 15:16
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced on Wednesday that Jeil Engineering and Construction is breaking ground on a cold chain logistics complex today in Nam Đình Vũ Industrial Park, Hải Phòng.
Containers handled at Nam Đình Vũ Port, Hải Phòng. The Republic of Korea is developing a cold chain logistics complex in the northern port city. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced on Wednesday that Jeil Engineering and Construction is breaking ground on a cold chain logistics complex today in Nam Đình Vũ Industrial Park, Hải Phòng, Việt Nam News Agency reported.

The logistics complex, stretching more than 37,843sq.m, will be equipped with ambient and refrigerated storage facilities. It is expected to go operational in 2026 and will facilitate the operation of Korean firms in the region.

Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kang Ko-hyeong said that this is a part of the RoK Government’s effort to expand the development of logistics centres in Southeast Asia, the US and the EU to support the operation of Korean firms with stable logistics services. The RoK plans to increase the number of logistics services abroad from five to eight by 2027.

Hải Phòng is a major port city in the northern region of Việt Nam that plans to become a modern international logistics services hub by 2030. — VNS

logistics Hai Phong economic zone investment attraction the Republic of Korea Viet Nam trade

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vinfast secures $3.5 billion funding

Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate and its Chairman, Phạm Nhậtt Vượng, announced on Tuesday a significant financial commitment to VinFast, the Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle maker.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom