Viettel Post to establish logistics park near border with China

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Post, the telecommunications company under Viettel Group, has announced they will develop a logistics park in the northern province of Lạng Sơn to help support trade between Việt Nam and China.

The Viettel Logistics Park will perform import-export and storage services and provide domestic and international freight transportation, as well as digital commerce solutions.

Viettel Post will sign a contract to lease infrastructure at the goods transit area within the Đồng Đăng–Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone to establish the park.

A park branch will also be developed in the province’s Cao Lộc District.

The Đồng Đăng–Lạng Sơn economic zone is 394sq.km, built to link trade and transport between Lạng Sơn Province, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh Province. It is also an important part of the Gulf of Tonkin economic belt.

The establishment of the logistics park is the latest project by Viettel Post to advance cross-border logistics services. It is expected to begin operations as early as December, according to SSI Research.

In March, the company signed a cooperation agreement with the local governments of the Pingxiang and Nanning cities in Guangxi Province, China, to establish a representative office and build a China-ASEAN agricultural product trading centre.

A representative of Viettel Post said that to develop cross-border logistics infrastructure, the company is building logistics centres in border regions, and installing automatic scanning systems linked with customs data to speed up customs procedures. — VNS