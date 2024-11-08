Hà Nội's 10-month export value tops $15.5 billion

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s export turnover was estimated to reach US$1.5 billion in October, bringing the figure in the first 10 months of 2024 to $15.5 billion, up 12.3 per cent from the same period last year.

Of the figure, the export value of the domestic economic sector reached $9.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.1 per cent, and that of the foreign direct investment sector hit $6.4 billion, up 8.6 per cent.

Groups of key product showed strong growth in export value, such as computers, electronics and components (up 18.7 per cent), garments and textiles (up 8.3 per cent), machinery, equipment and spare parts (up 9.2 per cent), transport vehicles and spare parts (16.3 per cent), agricultural products (up 43.9 per cent) and other types of goods (up 10.6 per cent).

Two out of 12 main commodity groups experienced a decrease in export turnover compared to the same period, including petrol products which raked in $1.1 billion, down by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, and footwear and leather products which brought home $290 million, dropping by 9.0 per cent.

The capital city spent $3.2 billion on imports in October, up 3.7 per cent month-on-month but down by 2.3 per cent year-on-year. The figure brought the city’s total import value in the first 10 months of 2024 to $33.2 billion, an increase of 9.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Several products with high import values included machinery and spare parts ($5.7 billion, up 17.3 per cent), petrol products ($3.8 billion, down 15.6 per cent), computers, electronics and components ($2.1 billion, up 14.5 per cent) and transport vehicles and spare parts ($1.9 billion, up 24.7 per cent).

In a bid to promote exports in the remaining months of the year, the Hà Nội People's Committee will focus on measures to promote trade, organise exhibitions, and establish trade connections between export-import businesses and domestic and international partners.

It will support enterprises by offering training programmes and consultancy on export-import processes and assist them in exploring markets and customers.

The municipal People's Committee has directed the Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to focus on improving the quality of goods, particularly items under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, to enhance competitiveness as well as encouraging the production of high-value, high-quality products to meet export demands.

In its long-term strategy, the city's authorities underlined the need to strengthen international cooperation, establish partnerships with international trade organisations and associations to expand export markets, and participate in free trade agreements to leverage tariff advantages.

Furthermore, Hà Nội is intensifying efforts to improve the logistics system and transport infrastructure to reduce shipping costs and enhance export-import efficiency. — VNA/VNS