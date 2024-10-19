Hà Nội to focus on boosting event tourism

A group of 4,500 tourists and employees from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies, chose Hà Nội as the first destination in their itinerary to visit Việt Nam from August 27 to September 7.

Luxurious hotels in Hà Nội hosted the Star Club Awards Ceremonies, the company’s most important annual event honouring its outstanding members. This marked the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism delegation from India to ever visit Việt Nam, highlighting the capital’s potential in this high-value form of tourism.

Sumita Yadav, one of the group’s members, expressed his admiration for the warmth of the locals, saying "Vietnamese people are very friendly and kind.”

He also praised the meals served during their stay, which catered to both Indian and Vietnamese tastes.

“We tried a variety of dishes, including traditional Vietnamese and Indian foods like Panjeeri, Biryani, and Paratha. Everything was well-prepared,” he said.

Deepak Gupta, another visitor, shared his satisfaction with the accommodation: "We slept very well. The rooms are luxurious and comfortable. Travelling in Việt Nam has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience."

Hà Nội’s potential

Hà Nội has been positioning itself as a key player in the lucrative segment of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

During the MICE business connection event last month, titled MICE EXPO 2024, Nguyễn Hồng Minh, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, emphasised the city’s strengths in developing this form of tourism.

“Developing MICE tourism brings many benefits, from economic growth to cultural and social impacts, as well as strengthening foreign relations. MICE tourism tends to grow faster than traditional forms of tourism,” Minh said.

Hà Nội, as the political, economic and cultural hub of Việt Nam, enjoys several advantages for MICE tourism development. The city has a strong infrastructure system with modern transport links including air, road, rail, and waterways, which allows for seamless connections to other parts of the country.

The capital’s tourism infrastructure has received significant investment in recent years.

As of September, Hà Nội boasts 3,761 tourist accommodations with over 71,000 bedrooms, including a range of 1- to 5-star hotels. Many of these establishments are internationally recognised, such as JW Marriott, Lotte Centre Hà Nội, Grand Plaza Hanoi, and InterContinental Hanoi Westlake.

Hà Nội also has a highly skilled tourism workforce. Around 80 per cent of employees in international travel companies and top hotels have university degrees and are proficient in foreign languages. This capability plays a crucial role in supporting MICE tourism activities.

The city’s infrastructure for conferences and seminars can accommodate events of up to thousands of participants. For example, the National Convention Centre has a capacity of up to 4,000 seats, and the International Conference and Seminar Centre holds 3,500 attendees.

Hà Nội’s hospitality industry has also evolved rapidly, further enhancing its appeal to MICE tourists. From traditional Vietnamese dishes to international cuisine, the city offers a wide array of dining options, including Japanese, Korean, Thai, and European fare. Major global food brands like KFC, Starbucks, and Lotteria have also expanded their presence in the city.

Over recent years, the city has focused on developing distinctive tourism products and enhancing the MICE tourism experience. It has introduced 16 night tours and promoted community-based tourism in the outskirts district of Ba Vì, which offer visitors to experience the culture of the Dao ethnic minority. Additionally, a river tour from Chương Dương Wharf to Bát Tràng Port has been piloted.

Hà Nội’s efforts have been recognised internationally. The city was honoured by the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years as "Asia’s Leading City Destination". It was also recognised in 2024 as "Việt Nam’s Leading Cultural Destination" and as a "Top City Destination for Short Breaks in Asia".

The city has successfully hosted major international events, including the US-North Korea Summit, the World Economic Forum on ASEAN, and SEA Games 31. These high-profile events have showcased Hà Nội as a hub for international diplomacy, cultural exchange, and global initiatives.

“These events not only promote Hà Nội as a centre for connecting global values but also demonstrate the city’s capability to host international events, reinforcing its appeal as a safe and attractive destination for tourists, particularly MICE tourists,” Minh said.

Future focus

MICE tourism is a strategic focus for Hà Nội’s tourism sector, with the city aiming to welcome over 27 million visitors this year, including 5.5 million foreign visitors. Total revenue from tourism is expected to exceed VNĐ109.41 trillion (US$4.56 billion), a 28.2 per cent increase over last year.

Looking forward, Hà Nội plans to further enhance the quality of its services and infrastructure for MICE tourism. This includes training personnel and upgrading high-quality facilities to meet international standards.

The city is also embracing digital transformation, incorporating new technologies to enhance the visitor experience and streamline operations in the tourism sector.

“Special attention will be given to digital transformation and applying technology in tourism activities. We’ll also strengthen our promotional efforts to attract more MICE tourists to Hà Nội,” Minh said. VNS