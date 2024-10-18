First cross-border tourist site opens between Việt Nam and China

The Bản Giốc (Việt Nam) – Detian (China) Waterfalls area has been officially opened after one year of testing as the first cross-border tourist site between Việt Nam and China.

The inauguration took place in the area between the two checkpoints on either side of the falls, with the participation of representatives of the Cao Bằng Province People's Committee [government] in Việt Nam and the government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China.

The opening for tourists to visit the Bản Giốc/Detian Waterfalls affirms political trust, promotes mutual interests, strengthens friendly exchanges, and plays a crucial role in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and China.

Both sides will continue to enhance cooperation in protecting the tourism resources of Bản Giốc/Detian Waterfalls, preserving natural resources and cultural values.

They will coordinate to ensure the security and safety of tourists and actively research and collaborate on distinctive border projects, turning the waterfalls into a tourist magnet.

The scenic area’s infrastructure has seen significant investment, ensuring better conditions for travelling.

The one-year pilot operation achieved positive results. From September 15, 2023 to September 15, 2024, there have been over 13,000 tourists visiting the scenic site.

There were 570 groups with 6,987 people from China crossing into Việt Nam, and 369 groups with 4,947 Vietnamese tourists visiting China.

Tourist pick-up and drop-off activities are coordinated smoothly by travel agencies on both sides.

The Bản Giốc/Detian Waterfalls tourist operation begins daily from 8am (Hà Nội time) or 9am (Beijing time) until 2pm and 3pm, respectively. VNS