Nam Định unveils its seventh industrial park

NAM ĐỊNH — According to the Nam Định Provincial Industrial Park Management Board, the Prime Minister has approved an investment policy for the Trung Thành Industrial Park infrastructure project.

Nam Định Infrastructure Development JSC, a subsidiary of Capella Real Estate Corporation, will be the project investor with a total investment of VNĐ1.657 trillion.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính approved the policy in his Decision No. 1245/QĐ-TTg on 23 October 2024.

The project will cover an area of 200 hectares in Yên Trung and Yên Thành (now Trung Nghĩa) communes in Ý Yên District and is set to operate for 50 years from the investment policy approval date.

On November 8, the People’s Committee of Nam Định Province held a ceremony to announce the investment approval decision for the Trung Thành Industrial Park project.

Chairman of the Nam Định People’s Committee Phạm Đình Nghị said that under Nam Định’s master plan for 2021–30 approved by the Prime Minister, the province has planned for 16 industrial parks. The Trung Thành Industrial Park will be the seventh industrial zone in the area.

Located along a strategic transportation corridor connected to the extended North-South Expressway (Hà Nội–Cao Bồ–Rạng Đông), Trung Thành Industrial Park is expected to serve as a major industrial hub for Ý Yên District, significantly boosting Nam Định Province’s economic and social development in the next few years.

To meet the target groundbreaking in June 2025, Chairman Nghị urged the investor to focus on completing all necessary regulatory procedure. The investor was also encouraged to maximise resources to swiftly develop infrastructure, creating an attractive environment for secondary investors.

Provincial departments were tasked with supporting the investor in completing necessary procedures, under the principle that the investor's success contributes to the province's overall success.

The Nam Định Provincial Industrial Park Management Board granted the investment registration certificate for the project on 6 November 2024. — VNS