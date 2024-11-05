Politics & Law
Home Economy

Bình Dương to develop 520-hectare industrial park

November 05, 2024 - 10:16
The Việt Nam - Singapore Industrial Park in Bình Dương Province. It plans to develop a 520-hectare industrial park in Bắc Tân Uyên District. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Bình Dương Province in southern Việt Nam plans to establish a 520-hectare industrial park in Bắc Tân Uyên District to attract investment and create jobs for local residents.

The provincial People’s Council has approved the planning for Đất Cuốc Industrial Park, though a construction date is yet to be announced.

The park aims to draw investments across various sectors and create around 26,000 jobs.

Bình Dương, known as the industrial park capital of southern Việt Nam, currently hosts 29 industrial parks with over 90 per cent occupancy.

It aims to expand to 42 parks, covering 18,600 to 21,000 hectares.

It has become a major destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting US$1.2 billion in the first nine months.

It has recently issued investment certificates for eight projects worth over $1.8 billion, mostly in the sectors of real estate, industrial production, and logistics.

Bình Dương has attracted 4,342 FDI projects worth nearly $42 billion so far this year, accounting for 8.5 per cent of the total, ranking third in the nation (after HCM City and Hà Nội).

With a per capita income of VNĐ172.5 million in 2023, the province has surpassed the national average to become one of Việt Nam’s top ten provinces in terms of economic growth, FDI inflows, and urbanisation.

A recently approved master plan envisions its development into a central metropolis and Southeast Asian economic hub by 2030. — VNS

